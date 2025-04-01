A Journey to the Heart of Kumari Debut YA Fantasy Braids Ancient Nepalese Mystery with Spiritual Awakening

Guardians of a Secret Legacy K.A. Nayampalli

Debut YA Fantasy Braids Ancient Nepalese Mystery with Spiritual Awakening.

Some stories are not imagined—they’re remembered. Not from this life, perhaps, but from somewhere deeper. Somewhere sacred.” — K.A. Nayampalli

LEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardians of a Secret Legacy Marks a Powerful Debut in A Journey to the Heart of Kumari TrilogyAuthor K.A. Nayampalli unveils her highly anticipated debut novel, Guardians of a Secret Legacy, the first in A Journey to the Heart of Kumari trilogy — a haunting and spiritually rich adventure set against the breathtaking landscapes and esoteric lore of Nepal. This young adult fantasy beckons readers into a realm where ancient secrets, divine energy, and the flicker of human courage converge.Written in prose that is as lean as it is lyrical, Guardians of a Secret Legacy follows Harrison, a reluctant traveler, as he journeys through sacred mountains, forbidden chambers, and the tangled threads of his own destiny. What begins as a family vacation becomes a crucible of faith and fear, shadowed by omens and guided by forgotten wisdom. Yet this is not solely Harrison’s tale—it is a layered, multi-perspective saga that unfolds through the eyes of his family and those who seek to stop them. Each voice, whether grounded in hope or haunted by darkness, adds depth to the mystery and reveals that the battle between light and shadow is never one-sided."The story is not mine alone," says Nayampalli. "It was born in the high places of Nepal, whispered through prayer flags and stone temples, then carried home in my soul."With themes of belonging, family legacy, and redemption, the novel offers a fresh voice in YA fantasy while paying homage to Nepalese traditions, Buddhist philosophy, and timeless storytelling.The book is published by The Nayampalli House , a mission-driven imprint founded by Nayampalli to preserve cultural storytelling and support educational initiatives in Nepal. A portion of book proceeds directly benefits the Nayampalli Heart Initiative, in partnership with Northern Trekking Team, which provides coats, supplies, and scholarships for children in remote Himalayan communities. The Nayampalli House, while not a nonprofit organization, is committed to using storytelling as a vehicle for meaningful change.About the AuthorK.A. Nayampalli is the founder of The Nayampalli House and author of A Journey to the Heart of Kumari. Her writing blends mystery, spirituality, and folklore with evocative prose. She lives between worlds—both real and imagined—with her family, writing stories that honor the sacred, uplift the forgotten, and awaken the soul.AvailabilityGuardians of a Secret Legacy is available in paperback and digital formats through Amazon, Lulu, and IngramSpark, and directly at www.thenayampallihouse.org For Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Review Copies:Contact: Kimberly Ann NayampalliEmail: info@thenayampallihouse.orgWebsite: https://thenayampallihouse.org Instagram: @the_alchemists_quill Facebook: Nayampalli Pen and Prose

A Journey to the Heart of Kumari: Guardians of a Secret Legacy - Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.