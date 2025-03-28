Developmental Disabilities Awareness Always: ODHS services and supports for people with I/DD

Happy Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month! This is a time to celebrate people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their many contributions to their communities. As the month comes to a close, this year’s theme from the Oregon Council on Developmental Disabilities, “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Always,” reminds us that awareness and support should happen all year round, not just in March.

At the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), our goal is to make sure everyone, no matter their abilities, has the opportunity to thrive and be included. Through our Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) and Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program, we help people with I/DD and their families by offering services that help them live fulfilling lives, discover their talents, and support their individual choices.

To get ODHS I/DD services, people must apply and meet certain requirements. To learn more, visit our I/DD Services and Eligibility page or contact your county’s Community Developmental Disabilities Program (CDDP) or Support Services Brokerage.

Employment supports: We believe that everyone who wants to work should have support to try to find employment. ODHS offers VR services to help people with disabilities, including those with I/DD, prepare for, find, and keep meaningful jobs. These services provide job training, skill-building, and job placement support. ODHS also supports businesses in hiring and retaining employees with disabilities.

ODHS offers family support to help families caring for children with I/DD at home. Families can choose services that best meet their needs, like , and on how to support their child. The goal is to help families stay healthy, independent, and safe while providing the care their child needs. Healthier Oregon (Medicaid) services: Medicaid helps people of all ages get the medical care and support they need. For people with I/DD, there may be even more services available. In Oregon, the Healthier Oregon program provides free health coverage through the Oregon Health Plan for people who meet income and other requirements – no matter their age or immigration status. This means that anyone who qualifies for I/DD services can get the support they need, including help with daily activities like bathing, dressing, eating, and getting around the community, or getting assistive technology to make life easier and more independent.

Adults with I/DD can get in-home support to help them live independently and stay engaged in their community. Through a CDDP or Brokerage, eligible adults can receive help with daily tasks like personal care, meal preparation, shopping, and making their home safe and accessible. Out-of-home services: Some people with I/DD need extra support and may live in settings outside their family home. For adults, support is available through Supported Living , 24-Hour Residential Homes , and Adult Foster Homes . Services coordinators help individuals create a person-centered plan and find the best housing option. In addition, ODHS has a Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU) that supports individuals with I/DD and mental health challenges. When people enter SACU in crisis, we focus on stabilization and transitioning them to lower levels of care, aiming for reintegration into community-based settings. For children, out-of-home support options include Foster Homes , Host Homes , and Residential Care Homes . These services ensure that people with I/DD receive the care, stability, and support they need while staying connected to their families and communities.

Service coordination: People with I/DD who are eligible for services get a services coordinator that connects with them or their families to assess their needs and create a plan that helps them thrive. An Individual Support Plan (ISP) is built around their strengths, interests, and goals, ensuring they get the right services for their health and safety. Each year, services coordinators meet with individuals and their families to review their progress and adjust their ISP as needed.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is an opportunity to recognize the vital role that services play in supporting people with I/DD. By ensuring access to the right services and supports, we hope to build a future where everyone in Oregon, can feel safe, supported, and able to reach their highest potential. For more information about ODHS I/DD services, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/idd/Pages/default.aspx.