New Opinions: March 28

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 1, NCJD 2025 ND 67

Docket No.: 20250044

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Judgeship retained at Minot

Williamson v. State 2025 ND 66

Docket No.: 20240155

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: An affirmative defense is waived if it is not pleaded. A waived defense is not grounds for dismissal of an application for postconviction relief. Defendants who inexcusably fail to raise all of their claims in a single postconviction proceeding misuse the postconviction process by initiating a subsequent application raising issues that could have been raised in the earlier proceeding. When the State has pleaded the defense of misuse of process, and a misuse of process has occurred, dismissal of an application for postconviction relief will be affirmed even if dismissal was ordered on other erroneous grounds. There is no constitutional right to counsel for postconviction proceedings. Absent a constitutional rule guaranteeing effective postconviction counsel, statutory law controls. Under N.D.C.C. § 29-32.1-09(2), ineffective assistance of postconviction counsel claims are prohibited, and the court is not required to wait for the State to file a motion before dismissing such claims.

State v. Littleghost 2025 ND 65

Docket No.: 20240186

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion

Killoran, et al. v. Kaler 2025 ND 64

Docket No.: 20240290

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Torts (Negligence, Liab., Nuis.)

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: When a motion to dismiss is based on different grounds than the ground the district court relied on to dismiss a claim, the court is required to give the parties notice of its intent to dismiss on new grounds and provide an opportunity to respond. A district court errs by misapplying the requirements of N.D.R.Civ.P. 8(a) and the standards for determining a motion to dismiss under N.D.R.Civ.P. 12(b)(6) when it demands more than "a short and plain statement of the claim," demands factual evidence to support the allegations, does not accept the allegations in the complaint as true, and does not construe the complaint in the light most favorable to the plaintiff. A complaint does not need to allege facts in anticipation of an affirmative defense. In a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, a district court must make the initial decision of whether the alleged conduct can reasonably be considered "extreme and outrageous." A court does not focus exclusively on the conduct and words, but considers the facts and circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

State v. Helland 2025 ND 63

Docket No.: 20240224

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A district court has inherent power to take judicial notice in a preliminary proceeding where the rules of evidence do not apply, provided certain standards are met. The requirement in N.D.C.C. § 62.1-02-01(1)(b) that the predicate misdemeanor offense be "committed while using or possessing a firearm" does not require the use or possession of a firearm be an element of the predicate offense. Moreover, the requirement in section 62.1-02-01(1)(b) that the predicate misdemeanor offense be "committed while using or possessing a firearm" does not require the use or possession of the firearm in committing the predicate offense be proven or admitted to in the predicate criminal action. 0n a prosecution under N.D.C.C. § 62.1-02-01(1)(b), the State has the burden to prove the defendant used or possessed a firearm when the defendant committed the predicate offense. Under N.D.C.C. § 62.1-02-01(2)(b), a "conviction" includes a deferred imposition of sentence. A deferred imposition of sentence no longer exists when the court sets aside the verdict of guilty and dismisses the information. Section 62.1-02-01(2)(b) refers to a conviction for a deferred imposition of sentence that has not been dismissed.

Hoff v. City of Burlington 2025 ND 62

Docket No.: 20240081

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: The district court did not abuse its discretion in concluding the petitioner did not establish a clear legal right to the city's issuance of a certificate of occupancy for his remodeled home that is out of compliance with the city's ordinances. The district court did not abuse its discretion in denying declaratory judgment plaintiff constructed an addition to his home in accordance with the city's ordinances when the evidence supports the court's findings the plaintiff did not comply with the city's ordinances. A total regulatory taking occurs when regulations completely deprive an owner of all economically beneficial use of an owner's property. For total regulatory takings, the complete elimination of a property's value is the determinative factor because the total deprivation of beneficial use is, from the landowner's point of view, the equivalent of a physical appropriation. If a "special relationship" is established under the four elements provided by statute, a political subdivision may be liable for damages for injuries proximately caused by the negligence or wrongful act or omission of an employee acting within the scope of the employee's employment.

Jones v. Jones 2025 ND 61

Docket No.: 20240212

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Divorce

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: A district court's award of primary residential responsibility is a finding of fact reviewed under the clearly erroneous standard of review. A finding of fact is clearly erroneous if it is induced by an erroneous view of the law, if no evidence exists to support it, or if, after reviewing the entire record, this Court is left with a definite and firm conviction a mistake has been made. The district court does not retain continuing jurisdiction to modify a final property distribution. Except as may be required by federal law for specific property, the valuation date for marital property and debt is the date mutually agreed upon between the parties. If the parties do not mutually agree upon a valuation date, the valuation date for marital property and debt is sixty days before the initially scheduled trial date. If there is a substantial change in value of an asset or debt between the date of valuation and the date of trial, the court may adjust the valuation of that asset or debt as necessary to effect an equitable distribution and shall make specific findings that another date of valuation is fair and equitable. Spousal support and property distribution are interrelated and intertwined and must be considered together. A party may not raise an issue or contention that was not previously raised or considered in the lower court for the first time on appeal. When calculating child support, there must be evidence of the value of the items a party seeks to have included as in-kind income before the trial court may include those items in calculating an obligor's gross income. After awarding spousal support, the district court must include that amount as a part of gross income when calculating child support.

State v. Gomez 2025 ND 60

Docket No.: 20240144

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Section 12.1-32-02(2), N.D.C.C., requires the time spent in custody to be as a result of either the charge for which the sentence was imposed or the conduct on which the charge was based. The Court will review a claim of an illegal sentence even when the defendant did not raise this argument below by objecting at sentencing or through a motion under N.D.R.Crim.P. 35(a). Any credit for good time the defendant is entitled to must be stated in the criminal judgment.

State v. Alg 2025 ND 59

Docket No.: 20240190

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion

Matter of Didier 2025 ND 58

Docket No.: 20240264

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Civil Commitment of Sexually Dangerous Individual

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A district court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the State's only witness to appear remotely using reliable electronic means. The factual basis was sufficient to conclude Didier has an inability to control his behavior. An order denying his petition for discharge from civil commitment as a sexually dangerous individual is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Estate of Kautzman 2025 ND 57

Docket No.: 20240256

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Probate, Wills, Trusts

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A two-step analysis is required to determine whether an order is appealable. First, for this Court to have appellate jurisdiction, the order being appealed must meet statutory criteria for appealability. Second, for this Court to consider the appeal at this time, the requirements of N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) must have been satisfied.

Interest of H.N.R. 2025 ND 56

Docket No.: 20240311

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Adoption

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion

Byrd v. State 2025 ND 55

Docket No.: 20240252

Filing Date: 3/28/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court order and judgment denying an application for postconviction relief is affirmed. Conspiracy to commit intentional murder under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-16-01(1)(a) is a cognizable offense. A defendant pleads guilty by Alford plea to a cognizable offense if sufficient factual basis supports the conviction. A simultaneous Alford plea to a noncognizable offense may be harmless error.