Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence to Launch Training Wave Season at Seatrade 2025

The Aquila team at Seatrade last year

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence is set to make waves at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, taking place from April 7-10 in Miami, Florida. As the exclusive training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Aquila will showcase its unmatched expertise in destination and operator training with dynamic booth activations, high-impact mini-training sessions, and industry engagement initiatives. The official launch of the 2025 Training Wave Season will take place on Thursday, April 10 at the FCCA Booth #1841, where Aquila will unveil innovative programs designed to elevate service excellence across cruise destinations.Key Highlights at Seatrade 2025Aquila Training Wave ExperienceAttendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Aquila Training Wave experience, featuring an interactive Photo Booth Contest with a chance to win a free one-hour training consultation.As part of the #AquilaTrainingWave challenge, participants can enter by:Taking a photo at the booth’s wave-themed photo area.Posting it on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter using #AquilaTrainingWave or #AquilaBlueWaves.Sharing why they are eager to enhance their destination’s guest experience.Launch of Aquila’s 2025 Training Wave SeasonAquila will officially launch this year’s Training Wave Season, an initiative aimed to bring together industry leaders from key destinations, shore excursion operators, and stakeholders in the cruise industry to explore new opportunities for enhancing guest experiences. The sessions are free to FCCA members. These sessions will offer exclusive expertise on elevating destination appeal, strengthening marketing strategies, and driving long-term success in the cruise sector.Additionally, Aquila will provide impactful mini-training sessions throughout the day offering valuable insights on topics such as:What Makes a Product Cruise-Worthy?When Things Go Wrong: Navigating Challenges with ConfidenceWinged Whale Media PartnershipAquila will also announce several new training opportunities, including a program in partnership with Winged Whale Media, an innovative agency specializing in XR solutions. They will be at the booth to present immersive virtual reality training demonstrations from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge destination training techniques. Known for its expertise in visual storytelling and innovative media solutions, Winged Whale Media specializes in leveraging technology to enhance training experiences, helping destinations elevate their guest interactions through dynamic and engaging content.Whalesong Destination Award PresentationAquila will recognize excellence in the industry by presenting the Whalesong Destination Award on Tuesday, April 8. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company was the first recipient of the award in 2024, which celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding dedication to nurturing talent and fostering growth and development within the cruise tourism sector.Exclusive Destination & Tour Operator SessionsAquila will host invitation-only discussions on innovative destination training approaches and new Tour Operator training initiatives offering key insights for destinations and tour operators looking to elevate their standards.Attendees are encouraged to embrace the Aquila Blue spirit by wearing Aquila Blue, capture moments at the themed photo spot and enjoy blue-inspired drinks and snacks, including the signature “Aquila Splash.”With a packed schedule of insightful training, networking opportunities, and brand engagement, Aquila’s presence at Seatrade 2025 promises to be an unmissable experience for cruise and tourism professionals.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. They offer training strategies for international destinations, tour companies, tour guides and front-line operators. With over 35 years’ experience in the cruise industry, Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnership with cruise lines and destinations.For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.