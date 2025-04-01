“Trump Kills Programs for Minority Small Businesses,” says Lloyd Chapman, American Small Business League President

Lloyd Chapman, founder and president, ASBL

White males to receive 90% of all federal contracts

Such a dramatic reduction, we believe, will kill over one million jobs a year in minority communities across the country.” — Lloyd Chapman

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “President Trump has slashed the federal contracting goal for minority-owned small businesses from 15% to just 5%,” said Lloyd Chapman, founder and president of the American Small Business League . “That is approximately a $75 billion dollar a year reduction or as much as one trillion over the next decade based on increasing federal budgets. Such a dramatic reduction, we believe, will force thousands of minority-owned small businesses out of business and will kill over one million jobs a year in minority communities across the country.”Chapman stated, “The Senate Small Business Committee found that every 1% increase in federal contracts to small businesses creates 100,000 net new jobs a year. It’s logical to assume that for every 1% that contracts to small businesses decrease,100,000 new jobs will be lost each year. Trump’s 10% reduction in federal contracts to minority-owned small businesses will kill at least one million new jobs a year. In a nation that only creates 2.1 million new jobs a year, that’s a staggering 48 percent drop in job creation.”In addition to slashing federal contracts to minority-owned small businesses, President Trump has announced his intention to shut down the Minority Business Development Agency. “The MBDA was created in 1969 by President Nixon to help minorities overcome social and economic disadvantages such as limited access to capital and exclusion from business networks,” Chapman explained.“Based on the success of federal minority small business contracting goals and the Minority Business Development Agency, in 2024 there were 1.3 million minority-owned businesses in America accounting for 22.6% of all employer firms. The ASBL projects that the number of minority-owned businesses in America could drop significantly under the Trump Administration.”Chapman emphasized, “By slashing the minority small business contracting goal to just 5%, and women-owned small businesses also having the goal of only 5%, 90% of all federal contracts will now go to firms owned by non-minority or white males even though they account for only 30% of the nation’s population. That’s going to limit job creation and greatly reduce economic expansion.”“President Trump needs to realize,” Chapman concluded, “that 99.9% of all businesses in America are small businesses and they create the overwhelming majority of net new jobs. Increasing federal contracts to the 34 million small businesses where most Americans work is the key to job growth, economic expansion, and Making America Great Again.”For more information, please visit asbl.com /.About The American Small Business LeagueThe American Small Business League is the strongest voice in America protecting the federal programs that assist the nation’s 34.7 million small businesses. Winning over 100 Freedom of Information legal battles has exposed the rampant fraud in federal small business programs. In the national media and in federal courts, the ASBL has had a larger presence than all other organizations that claim to represent the interest of small businesses combined.

