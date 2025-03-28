Arbor Wellness Announces Renovation & Expansion

Luxury 53-Bed Facility Offers Holistic Therapeutic Environment with Spa Amenities and Specialized Treatment Spaces

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbor Wellness, a leading provider of holistic mental health treatment in Tennessee, is proud to announce the completion of its ambitious renovation and relocation project from Madison to Brentwood, Tennessee.The newly transformed mental health facility represents a significant expansion of the organization's capabilities and reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive services in a holistic environment.The extensive renovation has transformed the Brentwood property into a state-of-the-art treatment center, meticulously designed to support holistic healing and recovery. The 53-bed residential facility offers patients a peaceful and supportive environment for long-term care."Our vision has always been to create a space where healing happens naturally, where the environment itself becomes part of the therapeutic process," said Kristin Rivera, LCSW , Executive Director of Arbor Wellness."This move to Brentwood allows us to better serve our community with enhanced facilities and expanded services."The newly renovated facility features:- A fully equipped commercial kitchen to support nutritional wellness- A dedicated theater room for relaxation and entertainment- A specialized sensory room designed to provide calming experiences- Multiple group areas that foster community support and connection- Thoughtfully designed clinical wing and office spaces for staff and patient comfortA highlight of the new facility is the luxury spa room, featuring a copper soaking tub and infrared sauna, designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being as part of Arbor Wellness's holistic approach and philosophy to care . This relocation from Madison to Brentwood represents a significant milestone in Arbor Wellness's growth journey and underscores the organization's dedication to creating healing environments that support the whole person.About Arbor WellnessArbor Wellness is a mental health treatment center located in Brentwood, Tennessee. Understanding that unresolved trauma often underlies addiction and mental health challenges, the clinical team at Arbor integrates trauma-responsive care throughout all treatment modalities. The facility provides a complete continuum of care, beginning with comprehensive residential treatment where clients receive 24/7 support in a structured, therapeutic environment, followed by Partial Hospitalization Programming (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP). Arbor is grounded on the belief that healing is a journey, not to be defined by failure or success, but a process focused on overall wellness and self-respect. The mental health programs are rooted in the belief that no two clients are alike, and their team of of experts are committed to transforming the landscape of mental health treatment, including your experience with it.

Arbor Wellness Expansion Tour

