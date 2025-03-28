IonBottles Introduces New 32oz Hydrogen Water Machine with Handle for Enhanced Hydration
Our community's input is invaluable. They are more than customers—they actively contribute to our mission of enhancing global health”ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IonBottles, a leader in hydrogen water technology, continues to set industry standards with its latest innovation—a 32-ounce hydrogen water machine with a handle, developed in response to feedback from over 11,000 members in the "Hydrogen Water Heals" Facebook group.
Innovation Driven by Consumer Feedback
Listening to its growing community, IonBottles designed this new model to address portability, increased capacity, and convenience. Made from BPA-free, toxin-free Tritan material, the bottle ensures durability and safe hydration. Additionally, the machine is equipped with UV-C antibacterial cleaning, providing pure, high-quality hydrogen-enriched water.
Advanced Hydration Technology
The new IonBottles hydrogen water machine features:
Up to 3000 PPB (3.0 PPM) molecular hydrogen, one of the highest concentrations available.
UV-C antibacterial cleaning for water safety and purity.
Ergonomic handle for enhanced portability at home, work, or on the go.
A Community-Driven Success
"Our community's input is invaluable. They are more than customers—they actively contribute to our mission of enhancing global health," says Bobby Samai, Founder of IonBottles. The "Hydrogen Water Heals" group continues to provide insights that shape IonBottles’ innovations.
Pre-Order & Availability
The new 32oz hydrogen water machine with handle is now available for pre-order, with shipping beginning in late March 2025.
For more information or to place an order, contact:
📞 Phone: 541-714-3422
📧 Email: hello@ionbottles.com
🌐 Website: https://ionbottles.com
About IonBottles
IonBottles is a pioneering brand in hydrogen water technology, dedicated to improving hydration through innovation. By integrating customer feedback, advanced features, and sustainable design, IonBottles delivers high-quality solutions to support better health and well-being.
