GS Exterior Experts Honored with James Hardie 2024 President’s Club Award

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GS Exterior Experts, Colorado’s trusted name in siding, windows, roofing, and exterior remodeling, is proud to announce it has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award — one of the highest honors awarded by the industry-leading fiber cement siding manufacturer.

This exclusive award recognizes elite James Hardie contractors who demonstrate exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. As a repeat leader in the exterior renovation space, GS Exterior Experts is honored to be among the top-performing contractors nationwide selected for this distinction.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to the James Hardie President’s Club for 2024," said Keith, Founder and CEO of GS Exterior Experts. "This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and delivering Golden Standard Quality on every project. We thank our amazing clients for trusting us with their homes and allowing us to do what we love."

The President’s Club Award celebrates not only installation excellence, but also a contractor’s commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-first service — values that GS Exterior Experts has embodied since its founding.

As one of the leading James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractors in Colorado, GS Exterior Experts continues to raise the bar for home exterior transformations across the Front Range.

About GS Exterior Experts

Family-owned and operated, GS Exterior Experts has served Colorado homeowners for over 20 years. Specializing in James Hardie siding, windows, roofing, stucco, stone, and decks, the company is known for its honest, low-pressure sales approach and dedication to superior workmanship.

For more information, visit www.gsexteriorexperts.com

