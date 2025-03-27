Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of March 24, 2025

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing called "The CFTC at 50: Examining the Past and Future of Commodity Markets." This hearing marked the 50th anniversary of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and reviewed its history, purpose, and impact on commodity derivatives markets and the U.S. economy.

Witnesses from various sectors of the derivatives market provided testimony on the CFTC’s historical role, regulatory impact, and contributions to the U.S. economy. The discussion examined how the agency has evolved over five decades to oversee commodity and financial derivatives markets. Lawmakers and industry experts reflected on the commission’s effectiveness and future challenges in maintaining market integrity and stability.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies held a Member Day hearing . Chaired by Congressman Mike Simpson, the Interior and Environment Subcommittee convened its FY26 Member Day hearing, where lawmakers discussed policies and priorities, including environmental and public land management initiatives, for the upcoming fiscal year.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch held an oversight hearing called "Capitol Complex Public Safety and Security." The Legislative Branch Subcommittee, Chaired by Congressman David Valadao, conducted an oversight hearing on Capitol complex public safety and security—a priority we all share. Proceedings focused on United States Capitol Police work and efforts to strengthen safeguards, prevent protection lapses, and bolster force training.

Committee Members also spoke on the House Floor on H.R. 1048, the DETERRENT Act , sponsored by Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA). Members highlighted the need for greater transparency surrounding the financial ties our colleges have to foreign entities which our adversaries — like the Chinese Communist Party — often hijack to steal research, indoctrinate students, and undermine American interests. The DETERRENT Act is a crucial step to promoting much needed transparency and protecting our students and U.S. national security.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies held an oversight hearing called "National Transportation Safety Board." The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee, Chaired by Congressman Steve Womack, emphasized the importance of transportation safety and security in an oversight hearing with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. Appearing before Congress for the first time since the mid-air collision at DCA in January—and on the anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse—testimony and questions centered on the agency’s investigation protocols, ongoing work, and priorities.On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces held a joint hearing on the posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise. In his opening statement , Rep. Bergman highlighted TRANSCOM’s critical role, “TRANSCOM’s mission is a critical component of our national security posture. The strategic landscape is rapidly evolving as we face increasing competition from near-peer adversaries and our mobility forces are the cornerstone of our ability to project power on a global scale. We are facing an increasingly contested logistics environment, especially in the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility.” Additionally, in his opening statement , Rep. Kelly highlighted provisions in the FY25 NDAA that will enhance two critical programs, “Projecting American power in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe will involve both our organic logistics capability as well as commercial industry capacity. Within the Seapower jurisdiction, the FY25 NDAA made needed enhancements to two critical programs, the Tanker Security Program and the Maritime Security Program. These programs support US flagged and US crewed vessels that are active in commercial trade but provide critical sealift capacity to DOD for liquid and dry cargoes.”On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "The Future of Wage Laws: Assessing the FLSA's Effectiveness, Challenges, and Opportunities." This hearing gave Members an opportunity to question witnesses about the Fair Labor Standards Act, a product of the New Deal-era that is still serving as the foundation for wage-and-hour laws. At the start of the hearing, Subcommittee Chairman Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) emphasized the law hasn’t been updated in almost 90 years. Members and witnesses underscored the need to reform the FLSA to meet the needs of the 21st century and provide more flexibility for America’s workers and job creators.On Tuesday, March 25, the Energy Subcommittee held a hearing called "Keeping the Lights On: Examining the State of Regional Grid Reliability." With seven regional grid operators testifying, this hearing examined how they plan to address grid reliability challenges as demand for power increases across the nation. When asked by Energy Subcommittee Chairman Bob Latta, all witnesses responded that America needs more, not less, energy.On Wednesday, March 26, the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee held a hearing called "The World Wild Web: Examining Harms Online." This hearing evaluated the online dangers and risks facing the most vulnerable Americans – our children. While Committee Democrats used this as an opportunity to complain about federal workforce cuts, Republicans remained laser-focused on supporting children and parents by fostering a safe online experience and protecting against predators and exploitation.On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Beyond Silicon Valley: Expanding Access to Capital Across America." The hearing highlighted legislative and regulatory solutions to make our public markets more attractive, ensuring a more viable means of capital formation for companies that wish to grow. Members also assessed proposed policies designed to address the challenges faced by small businesses and entrepreneurs when trying to secure funding.On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions held a hearing called "A New Era for the CFPB: Balancing Power and Reprioritizing Consumer Protections." The subcommittee examined the current regulatory and legal landscape for federal consumer financial protection, as well as the structure and funding of the CFPB. The subcommittee reviewed several bills that would improve the regulatory landscape and bring much-needed accountability to the CFPB.On Tuesday, March 25, the Africa Subcommittee held a hearing called “Metals, Minerals, and Mining: How the CCP Fuels Conflict and Exploitation in Africa.” During his opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Chris Smith underscored the negative effects of illegal mining taking place in the DRC and the importance of countering China’s influence in Africa and China’s grip on the global mineral markets.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee held a hearing called “Streamlined and Rightsized: Consolidating State Department Administrative Services.” During his opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Michael Lawler underscored the importance of Congress passing a comprehensive reauthorization of the State Department. The last full reauthorization of the department was in 2002. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mast has placed a full reauthorization among his top priorities.

On Thursday, March 27, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee held a hearing called “INL Should Fight Crime, Not Fight Conservatives.” During her opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairwoman Salazar underscored the need for the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, or INL, to get back to its core mission of fighting drugs, stopping human trafficking and training police forces after going off course under the Biden Administration.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement held a hearing entitled “Part 1: Consequences of Failure: How Biden’s Policies Fueled the Border Crisis.” In this hearing, members examined how the Biden-Harris administration created the worst border crisis in U.S. history by refusing to enforce our nation’s laws, rescinding commonsense border security policies from the first Trump administration, and implementing reckless, open-borders policies in their place.On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence held a markup of the following legislation:On Wednesday, March 26, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held a full committee hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing." During the hearing members heard from top intel leaders, including DNI Gabbard, CIA Director Ratcliffe, FBI Director Patel, NSA Director General Haugh, and DIA Director General Kruse about the existential threats to U.S. economic and national security from highly sophisticated adversaries, including transnational organizations and nation states such as Iran, China, Russia and Iran.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee markup of the following legislation:

H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (Hudson)

H.R. 60, the Knife Owners’ Protection Act of 2025 (Biggs)

H.R. 2184, the Firearm Due Process Protection Act (Emmer)

H.R. 2255, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act (Fry)

H.R. 2243, the LEOSA Reform Act of 2025 (Bacon)

H.R. 2267, the NICS Data Reporting Act (Massie)

H.R. 2240, the Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act of 2025 (Moore)

H.R. 276, the Gulf of America Act of 2025 (Greene)

H.R. 845, the Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025 (Boebert)

H.R. 1897, the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (Westerman)

H.R. 1917, the Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025 (Dingell)

This markup worked on legislation that focused on expanding Second Amendment rights by allowing concealed carry across states. This markup also worked on legislation to improve officer safety.On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following bills:With a whopping three percent success rate of recovering species, it’s safe to say the ESA is failing at its main goal, which is recovery. For far too long, radical environmentalists have weaponized the Endangered Species Act, causing wildlife managers to spend more time tied up in litigation than recovering species. H.R. 276 would codify the portion of President Trump’s Executive Order 14172 which renamed the area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, recognizing its strategic importance to our nation’s future energy security and national security.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee markup and passed a series of good government bills, including legislation to streamline government operations and Presidential reorganization efforts, protect hardworking American taxpayers, and require the nation’s capital to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency held a hearing called “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.” At the hearing, members held Katherine Maher, the Chief Executive Officer and President of National Public Radio (NPR), and Paula Kerger, Chief Executive Officer and President for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), publicly accountable for the demonstrably biased news coverage they produce for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience. Republican members concluded these media entities should not continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public.

On Monday, March 24, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 1048, the Defending Education Transparency and Ending Rogue Regimes Engaging in Nefarious Transactions Act (Baumgartner)

H.J. Res. 24, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Walk-In Coolers and Walk-In Freezers" (Bice)

H.J. Res. 75, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Refrigerators, Freezers, and Refrigerator-Freezers" (Goldman)

On Monday, March 24th, Rules considered the DETERRENT Act and two CRAs on refrigerants. Democrats used the former as a springboard into President Trump’s executive order on the Department of Education. Our members pushed back and highlighted the Biden Administration’s failure to invoke Section 117 once in four years. We also discussed how this bill would still be effective despite any personnel changes at ED, as well as the need to ensure the CCP and other adversaries cannot infiltrate higher education. On the CRAs, Democrats tried to dismiss them as meaningless and unwanted. Republicans called them out for their coastal elitism and emphasized how President Biden’s midnight rules were really what was unwanted. In reality, small business owners would always support efforts to cut red tape and preserve their bottom line, especially considering their tight margins.On Wednesday, March 26, the Environment Subcommittee held a hearing called "To the Depths, and Beyond: Examining Blue Economy Technologies." Four expert witnesses joined to discuss the advancements in technology within the ocean industry, with an emphasis on the importance of collaboration through private-public partnerships. The hearing also examined the environmental, economic, and national security impacts of ocean research and technological innovations, including mapping, surveying, and the future of the field.On Monday, Chairman Moolenaar testified before the U.S. Trade Representative hearing, emphasizing the disparity between China and the U.S. in shipbuilding. He noted that for every 359 large commercial vessels launched in China, the U.S. builds just one. The hearing discussed China's tactics in dominating the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors, including subsidies and state-owned enterprises. Proposed solutions included imposing fees on Chinese vessels, restricting access to U.S. shipping data, and collaborating with allies to prevent market dumping

On Tuesday March 25, Chairman Moolenaar spoke at the USCIRF Report Release Event, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing persecution of religious minorities and the need for the U.S. to stand firmly for religious freedom. He emphasized the importance of exposing human rights abuses, supporting those facing oppression, and ensuring that faith remains a protected right worldwide.

On Wednesday March 26, Chairman Moolenaar led a roundtable on U.S.-China competition in robotics, featuring key industry leaders discussing global market trends, manufacturing challenges, and strategic policies to maintain U.S. leadership. Companies like Boston Dynamics, Tesla, and Agility Robotics showcased cutting-edge technologies, highlighting advancements in humanoid and industrial robotics. The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration between government and industry, with a follow-up robotics demonstration and reception.

Thursday March 27, Chairman Moolenaar spoke at Rick Lane’s event titled How to Save TikTok and Protect U.S. National Security. The Chairman reinforced the ideas he wrote in his op-ed in the National Review, emphasizing the importance of protecting U.S. national security by ensuring that TikTok's data and algorithm remain free from Chinese Communist Party control.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Small Business decided to postpone their hearing called “The Golden Age: Unleashing Main Street Through Deregulation” to Tuesday, April 1, in observance of the funeral service for the Late Honorable Raúl Grijalva.

On Wednesday, March 26, Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) and Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) wrote an op-ed, published by The Washington Reporter, on Small Business Administration employees returning to work for Main Street America.

On Wednesday, March 26, Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) wrote an op-ed, published by Newsmax, on Small Business Administration field offices being moved out of sanctuary cities.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management held a hearing called "Reforming FEMA: Bringing Common Sense Back to Federal Emergency Management." In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Scott Perry said the states have become over reliant on FEMA: “Federal disaster assistance was created to support state and local governments when absolutely necessary – when the resources required exceed the ability of local agencies to respond. Unfortunately, the trend has been to utilize FEMA as the first responder to every disaster occurring throughout the nation.”

This week, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee also continued the America Builds hearing series with a Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing focused on the Department of Transportation’s policies and programs related to trucking. The hearing was a continuation of the Subcommittee’s efforts to examine key issues concerning our nation’s surface transportation programs to help develop and enact an on-time, multi-year surface bill.

On Monday, March 24, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization held an oversight hearing titled “Closing the Data Gap: Improving Interoperability Between VA and Community Providers." During this hearing, Chairman Barrett examined the current state of healthcare data interoperability between the Department of its Veterans Affairs (VA) and its Community Care partners. Chairman Barrett noted that while VA is currently exchanging tens of millions of documents every year and is connected to roughly 90 percent of hospitals in the United States, there are still significant gaps in regards to data quality and exchanging with small and rural hospital systems and physicians’ offices in the Community Care network. All witnesses agreed on the importance of robust healthcare data exchanges and explained how when providers have access to a veteran's complete, accurate medical history it leads to better health outcomes. VA witnesses mentioned the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), a national framework for healthcare data exchange, and initiatives like the Veterans Interoperability Pledge as important efforts to improve patient identification and care coordination with the Community Care network. Witnesses from Michigan Medicine and the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) explained how the State of Michigan has achieved an impressive level of interoperability at the state level and described their current ability to exchange data with VA, where the gaps between regional and national health information exchanges are, and ways that data exchange with VA could be improved. The witness from Signature Performance mentioned the lack of resources and an incomplete understanding of the benefits as two reasons why many small and rural providers are not participating in healthcare data exchange. Chairman Barrett focused his questioning on the major impediments to improving the quality of the data that is being exchanged and the clinical benefits that veterans can gain from better healthcare data interoperability. Chairman Barrett emphasized the importance of VA being a leader in healthcare data interoperability and improving the quality and quantity of healthcare data that is being exchanged to deliver better outcomes for veterans.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held an oversight hearing titled “Mission Incomplete: Strengthening the TAP Program to Ensure a Smoother Transition to Civilian Life for Tomorrow's Veterans." During the hearing, the Subcommittee examined the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to determine what steps should be taken to modernize TAP and ensure every servicemember utilizes this program. Committee members were concerned about the 52% timeliness rate for servicemembers attending TAP on time. GOP Members questioned VA, DOD, and DOL on what they are doing to ensure servicemembers attend TAP on time, as it is important servicemembers have the ability to prepare for the next phase of their life. The second panel included witnesses from VSOs, DoD SkillBridge providers, and companies that emphasize hiring and retaining veterans. GOP members questioned the second panel about barriers servicemembers might face that result in servicemembers not being able to attend TAP 365 days before leaving the armed forces, and ways Congress can ensure all servicemembers are connected to resources in their community once they return home.

H.R. 217, the CHIP IN for Veterans Act (Bacon)

H.R. 1969, the No Wrong Door for Veterans Act (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 1971, the Veterans Supporting Prosthetics Opportunities and Recreational Therapy (SPORT) Act (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 1823, the VA Budget Accountability Act (Bergman)

H.R. 1107, the Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act (Womack)

H.R. 1336, the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Act (Murphy)

H.R. 658, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist, qualified to provide clinical supervision, in the Veterans Health Administration (Brownley)

H.R. 1644, the Copay Fairness for Veterans Act (Underwood)

H.R. 1860, the Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act (Garcia)

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Health held a markup on the following legislation:The legislation focused primarily on improvements of preexisting services for veterans, including H.R. 217, CHIP IN for Veterans Act, which would make permanent a pilot program that allowed for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to accept donations of property or facilities from certain nonfederal entities; H.R. 1969, No Wrong Door for Veterans Act, which would amend and reauthorize the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs, providing resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of veterans and their families through outreach; and H.R. 1823, The VA Budget Accountability Act, which would require the Comptroller General of the United States to perform an internal audit of the accounting mismanagement in the VA which resulted in their incorrect 2024 budget shortfall report – ensuring that such a budgeting mistake does not happen again and preventing the mismanagement of taxpayer funds. These bills reflect the committee’s efforts to provide accessible support for the essential needs of our veterans.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Health held an oversight hearing titled “Breaking Down Barriers: Getting Veterans ACCESS to Lifesaving Care." This was the Committee’s third hearing in a series of hearings to examine VA’s Community Care Program and its ability to provide veterans with timely access to their overall health care, including urgent mental health care, substance use disorder treatment, and residential rehabilitation treatment programs. The Subcommittee assessed whether current admission and referral processes effectively serve veterans in crisis or impose barriers that delay or deny critical care. Additionally, the Subcommittee evaluated reports of delayed authorizations, inconsistent referrals, and care coordination disruptions preventing timely treatment and if VA consistently considers a veteran’s best medical interest in their decision-making process. The first panel’s testimonies highlighted the dangerous cost of inaction for veterans accessing lifesaving care. In being asked to identify the single most consequential policy failure that prevents veterans from receiving timely residential substance use treatment through VA, Mr. Michael Urban, Army Veteran and Mental Health Advocate, responded: “The access to care and how long it takes to get care” specifically pointing to the month-long wait period following evaluation, testifying that “the veterans just give up.” The second panel had Dr. Maria D. Llorente, Acting Undersecretary for Health Office of Integrated Veterans Care, testify on behalf of VA. Dr. Llorente testified that “the fact that there is variability, and a lack of standardization is a problem,” highlighting Secretary Collins’ efforts to uncover why policies are not being uniformly enacted. Chairwoman Miller-Meeks concluded by reinforcing House Republicans' commitment to breaking down barriers so that veterans can access the lifesaving care they desperately need in their moments of crisis – whether that is inside or outside VA through a private provider. In attendance were Ms. Missy Jarrott, mother of Navy Veteran Landon Holcomb and constituent of Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), Mr. Michael Urban, LC SW, Army Veteran and Mental Health Advocate, and Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili, Chief Executive Officer with River Region Psychiatry Associates, followed by a second panel with Dr. Maria D. Llorente, Acting Undersecretary for Health Office of Integrated Veterans Care for VA.

H.R. 530, the ACES Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 647, the Ensuring Veterans’ Final Resting Place Act of 2025 (Yakym)

H.R. 1039, the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act (Barrett)

H.R. 1228, the Prioritizing Veterans’ Survivors Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 1286, the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Bresnahan)

H.R. 1344, the Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy Act (Reschenthaler)

H.R. 530, the ACES Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 647, the Ensuring Veterans' Final Resting Place Act of 2025 (Yakym)

H.R. 1039, the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act (Barrett)

H.R. 1228, the Prioritizing Veterans' Survivors Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 1286, the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Bresnahan)

H.R. 1344, the Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy Act (Reschenthaler)

H.R. 2138, the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2025 (Luttrell)

H.R. 2137, the Review Every Veterans Claim Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, the Veteran Appeals Transparency Act of 2025 (Luttrell)

H.R. 2201, the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act (Kim)

Discussion Draft, the Veterans Claims Education Act

Discussion Draft, the Survivors Benefits Delivery Improvement Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, the Board of Veterans Appeals' Attorney Retention and Backlog Reduction Act

These bills are intended to help veterans and their survivors navigate the VA claims and appeals process, as well as improve access to VA disability compensation and burial benefits. GOP members heard testimony from veterans and veterans' family members, who expressed support for GOP proposals, including those that would ensure that veterans can be laid to rest together with family. GOP members expressed their commitment to ensuring medical research for military aircrew members suffering from cancer. They also expressed their commitment to streamlining the VA claims process, including for survivors of military sexual trauma. Members on both sides of the aisle questioned VA witnesses on areas in need of improvement, such as a lack of transparency from the VA Board of Veterans Appeals.

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, March 25, the Trade Subcommittee held a hearing called "American Trade Negotiation Priorities." In advance of the release of the Trump Administration's America First Trade Policy, the hearing outlined key priorities for future trade negotiations. The hearing highlighted how President Trump's trade strategy is building off the successful trade negotiations from his first term, including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the Phase One Agreement with China. Committee members outlined the need for fair and reciprocal treatment in trading relationships with foreign countries. The swift and decisive action taken by President Trump is in stark contrast to the lack of a trade agenda from the Biden Administration, which resulted in little new market access and weakened enforcement.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

