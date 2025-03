Probiotic and Prebiotic Soda Market to Hit USD 1,042.92 Million by 2034, Sustaining an 8.1% CAGR

Probiotic and Prebiotic Soda Market

The growing urbanization globally is driving the demand for probiotic and prebiotic soda.

Probiotic and prebiotic soda market is expected to reach USD 1,042.92 million by 2034.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐›๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฌ๐จ๐๐š ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐š๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ% ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:Prebiotics are inedible fibers found in specific foods. These fibers are fermented by the bacteria residing in the gut, also known as microbiomes, which benefits from the evolution of beneficial bacteria. On the other hand, probiotics are live bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, miso, and kombucha. When it comes to soda, prebiotic sodas are fizzy drinks that contain prebiotic fibers, which help nourish the beneficial bacteria in the gut. In contrast, probiotic sodas contain live favorable bacteria that may support digestive health. While functional sodas are a popular way to incorporate beneficial bacteria into diet, there are other beverage options that can also support digestive health. For example, kombucha, a fermented tea, is another drink that contains probiotics. Additionally, prebiotic and probiotic soda options are part of a growing trend in functional beverages, offering a convenient way to maintain and improve gut health.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž: Increasing disposable income encourages consumer to invest in premium products that support their health and well-being. Probiotic and prebiotic sodas, with their gut health advantages, align perfectly with this trend. These beverages provide functional advantages over conventional sodas, attracting heath-aware consumers who prioritize wellness. Further, the rise in disposable income expands access to exclusive retail channels such as health food stores, beverage shops, and online platforms, boosting the probiotic and prebiotic soda market demand.๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ž๐ง ๐™ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: Millennials and Gen Z customers are increasingly seeking products that support gut health, enhance immunity, and improve overall well-being. This growing awareness and interest in wellness makes probiotic and prebiotic sodas an alluring option for these population sizes. Social media and digital trends additionally boost attentiveness in probiotic and prebiotic soda among Millennials and Gen Z.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:โ€ข Belivโ€ข Bubly Bounceโ€ข Coca-Colaโ€ข Culture Pop Sodaโ€ข Genius Juiceโ€ข Health-Adeโ€ข Humm Kombuchaโ€ข KeVitaโ€ข LIVE Sodaโ€ข OLIPOPโ€ข PepsiCoโ€ข Poppiโ€ข Revive Kombucha๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐–๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:Based on region, the probiotic and prebiotic soda market across North America dominated the market share in 2024. This is attributed to strong consumer awareness of gut well-being and a well-established functional beverage industry. The regionโ€™s growing demand for healthy concentrated beverages, such as probiotics and prebiotic soda, is driven by increasing concerns about digestive problems, immunity support, and overall wellness.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rising health awareness, increasing income levels, and a growing preference for functional beverages. Nations such as China, Japan, and India have seen a rise in gut-friendly drinks, fueled by a blend conventional dietary practices and contemporary wellness trends.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:The probiotic and prebiotic soda market is categorized based on product, flavor, distribution channel, and region.Based on product, the probiotic soda segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to growing consumer awareness of gut health and the surging demand for functional beverages. Several consumers favor drinks with live probiotics that reinforce digestion, resilience, and overall wellbeing.Based on flavor, the fruit flavor segment accounted for a major market share due to growing consumer inclination for refreshing and organically flavored beverages. ๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:What is the growth rate of the probiotic and prebiotic soda market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Which segment, by product, dominated the probiotic and prebiotic soda market share in 2024?The probiotic soda segment dominated the probiotic and prebiotic soda market revenue in 2024.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What is the forecast period of the market research report?The forecast period of the market research report is 2025-2034. 