Probiotic and Prebiotic Soda Market to Hit USD 1,042.92 Million by 2034, Sustaining an 8.1% CAGR

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟖𝟎.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟎𝟒𝟐.𝟗𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:Prebiotics are inedible fibers found in specific foods. These fibers are fermented by the bacteria residing in the gut, also known as microbiomes, which benefits from the evolution of beneficial bacteria. On the other hand, probiotics are live bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, miso, and kombucha. When it comes to soda, prebiotic sodas are fizzy drinks that contain prebiotic fibers, which help nourish the beneficial bacteria in the gut. In contrast, probiotic sodas contain live favorable bacteria that may support digestive health. While functional sodas are a popular way to incorporate beneficial bacteria into diet, there are other beverage options that can also support digestive health. For example, kombucha, a fermented tea, is another drink that contains probiotics. Additionally, prebiotic and probiotic soda options are part of a growing trend in functional beverages, offering a convenient way to maintain and improve gut health.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞: Increasing disposable income encourages consumer to invest in premium products that support their health and well-being. Probiotic and prebiotic sodas, with their gut health advantages, align perfectly with this trend. These beverages provide functional advantages over conventional sodas, attracting heath-aware consumers who prioritize wellness. Further, the rise in disposable income expands access to exclusive retail channels such as health food stores, beverage shops, and online platforms, boosting the probiotic and prebiotic soda market demand.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐧 𝐙 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬: Millennials and Gen Z customers are increasingly seeking products that support gut health, enhance immunity, and improve overall well-being. This growing awareness and interest in wellness makes probiotic and prebiotic sodas an alluring option for these population sizes. Social media and digital trends additionally boost attentiveness in probiotic and prebiotic soda among Millennials and Gen Z.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Beliv• Bubly Bounce• Coca-Cola• Culture Pop Soda• Genius Juice• Health-Ade• Humm Kombucha• KeVita• LIVE Soda• OLIPOP• PepsiCo• Poppi• Revive Kombucha𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Based on region, the probiotic and prebiotic soda market across North America dominated the market share in 2024. This is attributed to strong consumer awareness of gut well-being and a well-established functional beverage industry. The region’s growing demand for healthy concentrated beverages, such as probiotics and prebiotic soda, is driven by increasing concerns about digestive problems, immunity support, and overall wellness.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rising health awareness, increasing income levels, and a growing preference for functional beverages. Nations such as China, Japan, and India have seen a rise in gut-friendly drinks, fueled by a blend conventional dietary practices and contemporary wellness trends.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The probiotic and prebiotic soda market is categorized based on product, flavor, distribution channel, and region.Based on product, the probiotic soda segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to growing consumer awareness of gut health and the surging demand for functional beverages. Several consumers favor drinks with live probiotics that reinforce digestion, resilience, and overall wellbeing.Based on flavor, the fruit flavor segment accounted for a major market share due to growing consumer inclination for refreshing and organically flavored beverages. Several people prefer fruit-based alternatives for their familiar taste and recognized health advantages.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the growth rate of the probiotic and prebiotic soda market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Which segment, by product, dominated the probiotic and prebiotic soda market share in 2024?The probiotic soda segment dominated the probiotic and prebiotic soda market revenue in 2024.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What is the forecast period of the market research report?The forecast period of the market research report is 2025-2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟒𝟐.𝟗𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝟖.𝟏% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Cellular IoT Module Shipments Market:IoT Module Market:AI-Powered Sleep Optimization Solutions Market:Autonomous Port Operations Systems Market:Climate Change Impact Assessment Tools Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 