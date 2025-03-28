Sedona Dance Festival II Sedona Dance Project Dancer Jessica Phillips Photo: Edward Flores Cazo Dance Company Photographer: Shawn Openshaw

Sedona Dance Festival Returns for Its 2nd Annual Celebration of Movement and Music

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sedona Dance Project is thrilled to present the 2nd Annual Sedona Dance Festival , an enchanting evening of dance and music curated by Artistic Director Danielle McNeal Strabala. This year’s festival promises an inspiring showcase of talent, featuring local dancers and esteemed companies from across the state.The event will take place on May 3, 2025, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, with a pre-show performance at 6:00 PM, seating at 6:30 PM, and the main performance at 7:00 PM.The theme for this year’s festival, “Shadow to Light,” will explore the profound interplay between darkness and illumination through movement and storytelling.A Night of Captivating PerformancesThe festival will feature an exciting lineup of artists, including:Local dancers: 15 dancers of the Sedona Dance Project, Eric Lindermer, Jessica Phillips, and students from Sedona Dance Academy.Dance companies: 520 Dance Company, CaZo Dance Theatre, Nevada Repertory Dance Theater, Wight Noise Dance Theatre, Dulce Dance Theatre, and Desert Dance Theatre.Individual artists: Preethi Sundaram (Indian dance) and Shayna De Cruz (contemporary dance).Sedona Dance Festival Returns for Its 2nd Annual Celebration of Movement and MusicAdding to the magic, Bonne Fire, the dynamic musical duo of Tyler Carson and Nic Leo, will perform in the lobby during the pre-show at 6:00 PM. The duo will also premiere a brand-new musical composition in collaboration with Danielle McNeal Strabala for the festival’s stunning finale.Additionally, the Sedona Dance Project will premiere four new works to further enriching this extraordinary evening of artistry. Community Master Classes (at the Performing Arts Center)As part of the festival, we will offer master classes for the community, beginning on Friday, May 2:5:30-7:30 PM – Brazilian Zouk, followed by a social dance at 8:30 PM at Sedona Dance Headquarters.Saturday, May 3:3:30-4:45 PM – Somatic Dance class led by Maneesha McClure.5:00-6:00PM Company warm-up open to the community led by Candy Jimenez.All classes are donation-based to help support the Sedona Dance Project.Engage with the Artists Following the performance, audience members will have the unique opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the artists. Refreshments will be available in the lobby, providing a relaxed atmosphere to reflect on the evening’s performances.About Sedona Dance Project: The Sedona Dance Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to bringing dance as a performing art to Sedona. Our mission is to become the first resident dance company of Sedona, ensuring a future of dance for the next generation.Reserve Your Seat Now! This is a family-friendly event with assigned seating. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for convenient parking and to enjoy the pre-show entertainment.Tickets are available now at sedonadanceproject.org. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of dance and music!Event Details:Who: Sedona Dance Festival, hosted by Sedona Dance ProjectWhere: Sedona Performing Arts CenterWhen: May 3, 20256:00 PM – Pre-show featuring Bonne Fire6:30 PM – Seating7:00 PM – Show beginsFor media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Danielle McNeal Strabala Email: info@sedonadanceproject.orgJoin us for an evening where movement and music unite in a journey from Shadow to Light!

