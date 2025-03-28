Local Leaders Statewide Back Mental Health Reforms

A coalition of 36 county executives, mayors and local leaders from across New York State today announced their strong support for Governor Kathy Hochul’s mental health reforms. In their letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, these officials urged the New York State Legislature to swiftly pass these vital reforms to ensure that clinicians have the tools and resources necessary to help people with serious mental illness in their respective communities.

“For too long, individuals struggling with severe mental illness have been left without the care they so desperately need,” Governor Hochul said. “These reforms will ensure that those who are most vulnerable and in crisis receive timely, life-saving treatment. By strengthening our mental health system, we are making New York safer, more compassionate, and better equipped to meet the needs of all its residents.”

Coalition of Local Leaders Across the State said, “As elected officials who hear from a variety of constituents, we think these are commonsense changes that will help people get the behavioral healthcare they need, when they need it. We applaud Governor Hochul for having the courage to propose these changes and we urge the Legislature to support these changes to the law that would enable our communities to better care for those in need.”

Governor Hochul’s proposal includes critical updates to involuntary commitment laws to further clarify that individuals could be involuntarily admitted if they are at significant risk of physical harm when their mental illness prevents them from being able to meet their basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical care. These changes will align New York with 43 other states, help vulnerable New Yorkers access the care they need, and further strengthen the continuity of mental healthcare statewide. It will also allow psychiatric nurse practitioners to participate in the commitment process in some instances.

The Governor’s budget proposal also includes amendments to Kendra’s Law, which governs Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) – an intervention that has demonstrated success reducing negative outcomes like criminal justice involvement and homelessness. The Governor’s Budget proposal also increases funding and enhances oversight over the program.

The Governor is also proposing to increase funding for Enhanced Service Packages, which allow individuals to access AOT services without a court order and provide a transition option for those whose AOT orders have expired. Standardizing these packages across counties will ensure more individuals receive the support they need and deserve.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has committed over $1 billion to transforming New York’s mental health system. Her administration has restored inpatient psychiatric beds, increased oversight of insurance companies to ensure coverage for mental health care, and expanded outpatient services, crisis stabilization units, and peer support programs. These efforts align with the Governor’s broader commitment to a full continuum of care, providing sustained support for individuals beyond immediate crisis intervention.