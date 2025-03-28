Marketing Agency Cork Tree Creative Named Small Business of the Year by Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce

Co-owners Laura Reed and Jan Carpenter accept award at Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce awards dinner.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cork Tree Creative has been recognized as the Small Business of the Year by the Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. The award, presented on March 20, 2025, honors the agency’s dedication to driving business success through innovative marketing strategies and its impact on the local community.For 16 years, Cork Tree Creative has been a trusted partner for businesses across the St. Louis and Metro East region, offering branding, advertising, website development, and videography. The agency has helped tell the stories of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon’s businesses, establishing a strong reputation for the Ed Glen region.“We are honored to be celebrated this year. I am grateful to our team and our clients for turning our dream into reality. I am proud of the work Cork Tree does and the impact we have on the home we know and love,” said Laura Reed, co-founder of Cork Tree Creative.The Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce encourages collaboration and leadership between businesses. Each year, the Chamber recognizes local businesses to celebrate and encourage business development and economic growth in the area.“Congratulations to the other awardees, and thank you to the Ed Glen Chamber for this recognition. The past 16 years have been incredible. Here’s to many more,” said Jan Carpenter, co-founder of Cork Tree Creative.To learn more about Cork Tree, visit their website www.corktreecreative.com . More information on the Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce can be found at www.edglenchamber.com About Cork Tree CreativeCork Tree Creative, Inc. partners with business leaders to deliver story-driven marketing strategies, create powerful sales-generating assets, and achieve revenue-connected results. Founded by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed in 2009, the marketing agency serves the greater Metro East region. The firm is a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). It has been recognized for its creative excellence by St. Louis Small Business Monthly as Best Marketing Firm, Best PR Firm, and Most Reliable Business. For more information about Cork Tree Creative, visit www.corktreecreative.com or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

