Centennial Kick-off by the New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) at the Interchurch Center Gallery

Sueim Koo, Married Life - I was covering my eyes, ears and mouth, 2021. Mixed media collage on canvas, 24” x 18” Audrey Anastasi, World of Pain, 2023. Mixed media collage on paper, 28.5” x 20.5”

This Women’s History Month, honor the legacy and vision of the New York Society of Women Artists as they celebrate their Centennial Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) proudly inaugurates its Centennial Exhibition, Reflections on Progress: 100 Years of the New York Society of Women Artists in the Treasure Room of the Interchurch Gallery in Harlem. This landmark exhibition will feature works by 44 current NYSWA members alongside historic pieces from founding artists Marguerite Zorach, Anne Goldthwaite, and Theresa Bernstein on loan from major New York City institutions. The exhibition showcases a century of female creativity and the Society’s enduring commitment to equity, diversity, and justice for women artists. Through autobiographical reflections, social critique, and powerful responses to global events, each work invites viewers into a compelling dialogue on womanhood, resilience, and artistic expression.

A free and open to the public celebratory Artists' Reception will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, featuring a special musical performance by jazz vocalist Charenee Wade in partnership with Harlem Jazzmobile at 7 PM. Ms. Wade will lend her vocal magic to the Jazzmobile program “Miss Roberta, With Love!”, in homage to jazz great Roberta Flack.

The public is invited to an engaging Artist Talk dealing with the most pressing issues of creativity and self-expression on April 14, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Participating Artists: Elizabeth Hasegawa Agresta, Ellen Alt, Audrey Anastasi, Barbara Arum, Janya Barlow, Fran Beallor, Caroline Bergonzi, Lindy Blanchard, Michele Bonelli, Nancy Bueti, Linda Butti, Pamela Casper, Pin Hsin Chu, Bruna D'Alessandro, Rose Deler, Diana Freedman-Shea, Lynne Friedman, Natalie Giugni, Lauren Gohara, Lori Horowitz, Suejin Jo, Jerilyn Jurinek, Sarah Katz, Karen L. Kirshner, Sueim Koo, Anna Kuchel Rabinowitz, Yumie Kusuda, Stephanie Lee, Yolene Legrand, Jacqueline Lorieo, Susan Markowitz Meredith, Cathy O'Keefe, Seema Lisa Pandya, Leah Poller, Siena Gillann Porta, Yupin Pramotepipop, Julia A. Rogge, Alexi Rustch Brock, Peggy Silverstein, Anne Stanner, Natsuki Takauji, Lea Weinberg, Rachelle Weisberger, Lucy Wilner.

The Centennial Exhibition, Reflections on Progress, honors 100 years of the New York Society of Women Artists’ unwavering mission to champion justice, inclusivity, and fairness in the art market. The public is invited to lend eyes and ears to a historic celebration of women in the arts.

EXHIBITION DATES: March 14-May 2, 2025

PUBLIC RECEPTION: Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM featuring a special musical performance by jazz vocalist Charenee Wade in partnership with Harlem Jazzmobile at 7:00 PM

ARTIST TALK: Monday, April 14, 2025, 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM

LOCATION: Interchurch Center Gallery, 61 Claremont Ave, New York, NY 10115

GALLERY HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

TRANSPORTATION: Take the #1 train to 116 St Station (Columbia). The gallery is a 7-minute walk West and North from there. Enter at 61 Claremont Avenue.

Admission: Free

RSVP on Eventrbrite

The Interchurch Center Gallery provides space for diverse artistic expressions and is located within the Interchurch Center, a hub for religious and social organizations founded in 1958 with support from John D. Rockefeller Jr. www.interchurch-center.org

