DB Wider Fit Shoes Introduces Stylish, Wider-Fit Designs to Support the 14 Million UK Adults Affected by Bunions

DB Wider Fit Shoes Spring and Summer Collection 2025

With expertly designed wider-fit and stretch shoes, DB Wider Fit Shoes offers comfort and style for those struggling with bunion pain across the UK.

NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DB Wider Fit Shoes, a leading name in comfortable and stylish footwear for wider feet, is drawing attention to the often-overlooked issue of bunions and the impact of ill-fitting shoes on individuals across the United Kingdom. Although anyone can get a bunion, they tend to be more common in women, possibly due to some of the more restrictive footwear typically worn (more than 15% of women in the UK suffer from bunions*).

Bunions can cause discomfort in footwear which may make the sufferer less active leading to further health issues. Choosing footwear to accommodate bunions can be a frustrating process. DB Wider Fit Shoes aims to educate and empower consumers to make informed choices about their footwear. Their goal is to provide solutions that go beyond traditional options— their wide and deep fitting shoes, different toe shapes and seam free uppers made from soft leather or stretch materials, serve as effective solutions to accommodate bunions, ultimately reducing pain and enabling individuals to lead more active and comfortable lives.

The Unseen Struggle: A Closer Look at Bunion Statistics

Around 14 million people in the UK suffer from bunions, of which around 10 million are women. Bunions are hereditary, however there are many factors such as hormones and footwear that can trigger the formation of them or worsen existing bunions. They are especially common in women above the age of 45 as age and bunions are directly correlated, and pregnancy and menopause can play a part in the movement of ligaments and/or bones in the foot.

So, anyone who feels they are dealing with the foot ‘abnormality’ alone, can be assured it is a lot more common than one would think and they are not alone.

Charles Denton, Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, emphasises the need to address this issue: "Bunions are more common than many people realise, and the discomfort associated with them can be exacerbated by wearing shoes that do not accommodate the natural width of the foot. Our mission is to shed light on this often-unseen struggle and provide a solution through our range of DB Wider Fit Shoes."

Expert Insights from Dr Mike Curran, Chair of the Healthy Footwear Guide

To further underscore the importance of proper footwear for bunion sufferers, Dr Mike Curran, Chair of the Healthy Footwear Guide and responsible for the Society of Shoe fitters, commented. "Bunions can be a painful and progressive condition. Unfortunately, many individuals are unknowingly contributing to their discomfort by wearing shoes that do not provide sufficient stretch and width. It's essential for people to understand the impact of footwear on their foot health and make informed choices."

Raising Awareness Through Education

DB Wider Fit Shoes is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting education around the relationship between bunions and correctly fitting shoes. The brand encourages the public to measure their feet accurately and choose footwear that provides the necessary width and features to accommodate bunions, without compromising on style. In a move towards superior foot comfort and health, DB Wider Fit Shoes recently launched an online foot measuring tool and have a choice of width fittings, up to 8E (EEEEEEEE) significantly wider than can be found on the high street.

As DB Wider Fit Shoes shines a light on the hidden discomfort of bunion sufferers in the UK, the brand aims to empower consumers with knowledge, encouraging them to prioritise foot health and make informed decisions when selecting their footwear.

* Data sourced from Royal College of Podiatry

