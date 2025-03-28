[03/28/2025] FDA has identified significant data integrity and study conduct concerns with bioequivalence studies conducted by Raptim Research Pvt. Ltd., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Navi Mumbai, India.

Information for sponsors

The agency has notified sponsors of new drug applications (NDAs) and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) that in vitro studies conducted by Raptim are not acceptable, and when those studies are essential for approval, they must be repeated at study sites that do not have data integrity concerns.

Applications with in vivo studies conducted by Raptim will be handled on a case-by-case basis during the course of a standard submission review. Study concerns can be addressed by the applicants with appropriate steps, which may include providing additional information to justify how the data from the studies can still be relied upon, re-analyzing the study samples and re-conducting statistical analysis to demonstrate bioequivalence, or conducting a new study. Sponsors may contact the relevant FDA review division in the Office of Generic Drugs or the Office of New Drugs for further information or clarification.

Information for patients

FDA reviews postmarket safety reports for approved drugs and is continuing to investigate reports for drugs that relied on studies conducted by Raptim for approval. The agency has not identified any information to indicate that drugs approved based on studies conducted by Raptim are not safe or effective.

FDA remains vigilant and will take action to protect patients as appropriate. Patients should talk to their doctor about the medicines they take before discontinuing use, because sometimes stopping a drug can be dangerous.

Information for health care professionals

FDA is changing the therapeutic equivalence rating to “BX” for certain approved and marketed generic drugs that relied on bioequivalence data from Raptim until repeat studies are submitted and determined to be adequate.

A “BX” rating indicates data reviewed by the agency are insufficient to determine therapeutic equivalence (substitutability) of the generic product to its brand-name product. A drug with a “BX” rating is still approved and can be prescribed but is not recommended as automatically substitutable at the pharmacy (or by a pharmacist) for the brand-name drug.

FDA actions

FDA is committed to protecting the health of the American public by holding approved products to high standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.

FDA conducted multiple surveillance and for-cause inspections related to ANDAs containing data from Raptim between 2019 and 2023. FDA issued a general correspondence letter on August 6, 2024, informing Raptim of FDA’s significant concerns regarding studies conducted at its site, including concerns of potential data falsification. Raptim responded on October 17, 2024, but did not adequately address FDA’s data integrity concerns. The agency conducted a thorough analysis of information provided in Raptim’s response and participated in a meeting with Raptim in February 2025. FDA concluded that Raptim created and caused the submission of falsified in vitro data to FDA. FDA issued an untitled letter on March 27, 2025, informing Raptim that certain studies conducted at its site are not acceptable because of data integrity and study conduct concerns.

Additional information

Questions and Answers Regarding Data Integrity Violations at Raptim