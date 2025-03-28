Arcum and NMI Join Forces to Combat Merchant Attrition and Drive Revenue Growth with AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

Arcum AI identifies merchants at risk of churn and cross-sales opportunities arcum.ai

Arcum partners with NMI to deliver AI-powered predictive analytics that help ISOs reduce churn, grow revenue, and boost retention across merchant portfolios.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcum, a leading innovator in merchant services, today announced its strategic partnership with NMI®, a global leader in embedded payments. This collaboration integrates Arcum's advanced AI-driven solutions for merchant retention and revenue growth with NMI's Merchant Relationship Management platform (MRM, formerly IRIS CRM).

Merchant attrition, particularly revenue attrition, remains a significant challenge in the payments industry, with approximately 15% of total revenue churning annually. By integrating Arcum's AI technology, NMI partners and customers can now effectively reduce merchant attrition, maximize retained revenue, and identify valuable cross-sales opportunities across their portfolio. Arcum's AI predicts which merchants are at risk of leaving within the next twelve months, empowering businesses to take proactive, data-driven steps to retain their high-value customers.

NMI partners can seamlessly access Arcum's RevMax Studio platform, which analyzes transaction data alongside broader macroeconomic factors, support tickets, and POS data. This data-driven insight provides highly accurate predictions of future merchant behavior, enabling ISOs to make well-informed decisions to boost retention and drive business growth.

Moreover, NMI MRM customers can leverage Arcum's AI within a week by simply adding their API token. With this effortless integration, they can quickly unlock the full potential of predictive analytics and begin reducing churn almost immediately.

Ashvin Dhawan, CRO at Volt Merchant Solutions, said, "Arcum has played a key role in streamlining our portfolio analysis by integrating multiple endpoints from NMI's MRM system. Their solutions have greatly improved our ability to design win-back campaigns, analyze retention thresholds across reseller channels, and gain deeper insights into our portfolio. This partnership has had a substantial impact on our operations."

"We're dedicated to offering ISOs a powerful solution that not only improves retention but also increases customer lifetime value," said Lee Allum, Chief Marketing Officer at Arcum. "With Arcum AI, ISOs can optimize their operations, deliver proactive customer service, and maintain a competitive edge in the market."

Peter Galvin, Chief Marketing Officer at NMI, added, "AI is transforming the payments landscape, and our partnership with Arcum allows us to stay at the forefront of this transformation. By integrating Arcum's predictive analytics into the NMI Merchant Relationship Management platform, we're not just addressing attrition challenges - we're empowering our partners to make proactive decisions that maximize revenue and deliver superior value to their merchants. This partnership is a game-changer for ISOs looking to leverage advanced AI to grow their business efficiently and effectively."

Sebastian Builes, CEO and Co-founder of Arcum, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We're thrilled to partner with NMI and provide our AI-powered solutions to their customer base. Our clients are already seeing significant results within the first 30 days, achieving a 10x return on investment (ROI) in just the first six months, while also realizing higher profit margins."

Arcum is the pioneering payment technology company and developer of RevMax Studio. RevMax Studio is an innovative AI-driven platform designed to reduce client turnover and improve revenue results in the payments industry, serving acquirers, ISOs, payment facilitators, and other merchant service providers. By leveraging machine learning, Arcum analyzes vast amounts of transactional and macroeconomic data to detect patterns, predicting merchant attrition and suggesting preemptive actions for retention and revenue opportunities. Its real-time tracking feature allows users to monitor and adjust retention strategies based on feedback, ensuring continuous improvement. With Arcum, customers enhance merchant relationships, foster long-term business growth, and increase revenue by effectively managing their merchant portfolio through data-informed decisions. For more, please visit www.arcum.ai

