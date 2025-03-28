AI in Transportation Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach USD 60 Billion by 2031

AI in Transportation Market

Stay up-to-date with Global AI in Transportation Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

According to HTF MI, the global AI in Transportation Market size was valued at USD 10 Bn in 2024 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD 60 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 20% from 2025 to 2031.” — Nidhi bhawsar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global AI in Transportation Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2025-2031). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 in AI in Transportation Market are: Tesla, Inc. (United States), Waymo LLC (United States), Uber Technologies, Inc. (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Baidu, Inc. (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Volvo Group (Sweden), Ford Motor Company (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Alibaba Group (China), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-ai-in-transportation-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati The AI in Transportation Market is Segmented by Application (Autonomous Trucks & Vehicles, Traffic Management & Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Route Planning & Optimization, Driver & Passenger Safety Systems, Others) by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) by Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Learning) by Mode of Transportation (Road, Rail, Air, Marine) by End-User (Logistics & Freight, Public Transport, Commercial Fleet Operators, Automotive OEMs) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA)Definition:Artificial Intelligence in transportation refers to the integration of AI technologies into various transportation systems to optimize and enhance transportation safety, efficiency, and sustainability. AI enables the development of autonomous vehicles, smart traffic management systems, predictive maintenance, and route optimization. It relies on machine learning, sensor data, and advanced algorithms to improve transportation systems, reduce human errors, and enhance safety on the road.Market Trends:AI-driven infrastructure, connected mobility, autonomous delivery systems, electrification of transport, predictive analytics for transportationMarket DriversAI adoption in transportation, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, growth of smart cities, increasing road safety concerns, reduction in traffic congestionMarket Opportunities:Growth of AI-based mobility solutions, integration of AI in public transportation, expansion of AI in fleet management, smart city infrastructure projectsMarket Challenges:High initial investment for AI infrastructure, regulatory hurdles, safety concerns regarding autonomous vehicles, high operational costs, slow adoption in emerging marketsDominating Region:North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:Asia-PacificHave a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-ai-in-transportation-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of AI in Transportation market segments by Types: Hardware, Software, ServicesDetailed analysis of AI in Transportation market segments by Applications: Autonomous Trucks & Vehicles, Traffic Management & Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Route Planning & Optimization, Driver & Passenger Safety Systems, OthersGlobal AI in Transportation Market -𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬• North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil.• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa.• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Nordics, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria, and the Rest of Europe.• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam, etc) & Rest• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐭 👉 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-ai-in-transportation-market AI in Transportation Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Buy Now Latest Edition of Global AI in Transportation Market Report 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=14953?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Transportation Market:Chapter 01 – AI in Transportation Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global AI in Transportation Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global AI in Transportation Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 — Global AI in Transportation Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide AI in Transportation MarketChapter 08 – Global AI in Transportation Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global AI in Transportation Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – AI in Transportation Market Research MethodThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.