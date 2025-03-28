India’s Leading Data Center Company, NetForChoice, Expands Operations to Dubai, UAE

The expansion introduces advanced cloud, SOC, and NOC services, ensuring secure and scalable IT solutions for regional enterprises.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetForChoice, a leading provider of data center and managed IT services, is proud to announce the launch of its new branch in Dubai under NetForChoice.ae. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions across the Middle East.

After successful operations in Noida, Mumbai, and Bangalore, NetForChoice has inaugurated its fourth data center in Dubai. With this new facility, the company aims to provide robust, secure, and scalable cloud and data center solutions to regional enterprises. The Dubai data center, UAE will support a wide range of services, including Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC) services, ensuring businesses benefit from proactive threat management and seamless IT infrastructure monitoring.

“Expanding into Dubai is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for advanced IT solutions in the Middle East,” said Sameer, CEO of NetForChoice. “As a trusted industry leader in North India for over a decade, we are now bringing our expertise to the UAE, with plans to expand further into Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.”

Beyond its state-of-the-art infrastructure, NetForChoice has also begun onboarding system integrators and strategic partners in the UAE, aiming to build a strong ecosystem of IT service providers and clients.

This expansion reflects NetForChoice’s vision of empowering businesses in the Middle East with world-class IT infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, and managed hosting services.



For more information, visit https://netforchoice.ae/.

