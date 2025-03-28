5G Operations Support System OSS Or Business Support System BSS Market To Reach $195.68 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

5G Operations Support System OSS Or Business Support System BSS Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What has been the growth trend in the 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market size in recent years and how is it expected to perform in the future?

The 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market size has been on an upward trajectory in recent years. From $99.63 billion in 2024, the market size is anticipated to grow to $114.49 billion in 2025, manifesting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. This growth during the historical period has been fuelled by factors such as rising adoption of 5G, increasing incorporation of digital technologies, emphasis on customer experience management, escalating digitization, and the surging adoption of cloud-based services.

Market Projections: The 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market is projected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The market size is expected to swell to $195.68 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. The growth drivers during the forecast period include escalating demand for data-driven decision-making, high-speed network connectivity, advanced analytics, rising popularity of mobile devices, and the surge in digital transformation initiatives.

What drives the growth of the 5G Operations Support System OSS or Business Support System BSS Market?

One of the significant growth drivers for the 5G OSS or BSS market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud-based services refer to the computing resources, such as storage, servers, databases, networking, and software, delivered over the internet rather than hosted on local infrastructure. The increasing shift towards cloud-based services is due to rising digital transformation, the need for scalable IT infrastructure, cost efficiency, and the burgeoning uptake of remote work and AI-driven applications. For example, a study conducted by the AAG IT Support Service, a U.S. based digital transformation service provider, revealed that in January 2025, 63% of the 753 technical and business professionals surveyed use cloud services heavily, a steep rise from 59% in 2021.

Which major companies operate in the 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market?

Key Industry Players: Major players operating in the 5G operations system OSS or business support system BSS market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Juniper Networks Inc., Amdocs Limited, Ciena Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc., Comarch S.A., Hansen Technologies Limited, Optiva Inc., Cerillion plc, Netcracker Technology Corporation and Subex Limited.

What recent innovations and emerging trends have been observed in the 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market?

Major companies in the 5G OSS or BSS market are focusing on the development of innovative technologies such as multi-cloud environments, which offer heightened network agility, scalability, and help in the integration across hybrid cloud infrastructures. These developments ensure efficient service management and optimized performance in the 5G ecosystem. A case in point is the launch of new service orchestration and assurance products, solutions and capabilities by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in February 2024. These solutions, embedded with AI-powered automation, ensure real-time network optimization, thus enabling seamless service deliveryreduced operational complexities.

Segmentation of the 5G Operations Support System oss or Business Support System bss Market

The report segments the market as follows:

• By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

• By Application: Internet Of Things, Mobile Virtual Network Enabler MVNE Or Mobile Virtual Network Operator MVNO

• By Industry Vertical: IT And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, and Other Industry Verticals

Furthermore, the market is divided into sub-segments such as:

• By On-Premises: Single-Tenant On-Premises, Multi-Tenant On-Premises, Hybrid On-Premises Solutions

• By Cloud: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Multi-Cloud

Which regions hold the lion's share in the 5G operations support system OSS or business support system BSS market?

Regional Insights: North America occupied the largest share in the 5G OSS or BSS market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of this market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

