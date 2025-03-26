Submit Release
FACT SHEET: Addressing Sexual Violence in South Sudan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aims to prevent, reduce, and respond to sexual violence through direct action. We do this by providing holistic and multidisciplinary care for victims/survivors, raising awareness among communities to reduce their exposure to risk, engaging with weapon bearers and authorities to prevent incidents of sexual violence, and providing referrals to services offered by other organizations and authorities.

Sexual violence remains a widespread and serious humanitarian concern in South Sudan. This factsheet highlights key achievements in how the ICRC addressed sexual violence in South Sudan in 2024 through various prevention, risk mitigation, and response activities.

