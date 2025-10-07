Two years on from 7 October: The hostages must come home

"Two years ago, the lives of Israelis were changed forever. The brutality of the attacks of the 7 October 2023 is undeniable. Hundreds were killed and wounded, and more than 250 people were taken hostage and were - and still are - held in life-threatening conditions.

Forty-eight people are still held captive. Many families live each day with the relentless pain of not knowing where or how their loved ones are.

Two years on, many people affected in Israel are still suffering from the loss of friends and family members; the pain of separation from their loved ones; and the uncertainty of ongoing hostilities.

This wound is far from being healed. We continue to meet with the family members and listen to their devastating concerns.

We have worked to support humanitarian organizations like the Magen David Adom in Israel, and other organizations that support the physical and mental rehabilitation of people affected.

We have been able to facilitate the release of 148 hostages so far, including, unfortunately, eight deceased. We know that there are long roads of recovery for those that have returned, but we are relieved to have been able to contribute to the first step. We continue working every day to see all families reunited with their loved ones or offered the chance of closure and dignified burial.

We continue requesting access to those being held hostage, to assess their condition, provide medical attention, and facilitate family contact. We have not and we will not stop working for this.

Lives can be saved, but the hostages cannot afford to wait.

The hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released in full respect of their security and dignity. Both sides reaching an agreement that enables the ICRC to carry out its mission is a sign of hope for the families. We stand ready to facilitate any operation that will see their return and hope that this day is not far off."