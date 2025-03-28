UnboundB2B Appoints David Hayes as EVP, GTM Solutions to Drive Next Phase of Growth

David Hayes, EVP, GTM Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, INDIA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnboundB2B is doubling down on its commitment to helping CMOs and marketing leaders navigate the next evolution of B2B growth with the appointment of David Hayes as a new member of the executive team.Based in Seattle, David will play a key role in defining and executing UnboundB2B’s next phase of expansion, leveraging his deep relationships with CMOs and marketing executives to deliver high-impact brand-to-demand strategies David Hayes has accumulated decades of experience while leading B2B marketing and business transformation teams. Throughout his career, he has excelled at leading high-performing integrated marketing teams that drive business growth at leading marketing agencies for international brands such as AWS and Adobe alongside fast-growing companies Nutanix and F5.His expertise in understanding the connection between marketing, brand equity, and demand creation positions him perfectly to guide UnboundB2B's upcoming growth trajectory.David’s Role at UnboundB2BAs EVP of GTM Solutions, David will spearhead Unbound 2.0, positioning UnboundB2B as the go-to partner for B2B CMOs seeking scalable, revenue-driven marketing solutions. He will lead the expansion of brand strategy, PR and paid media, creative services, and content production into a unified, results-oriented offering with AI at the heart of the strategy.A New Era of AI-Driven MarketingUnder David’s leadership, UnboundB2B is redefining B2B marketing, moving beyond lead generation to create true market demand. With AI reshaping decision-making, 80% of B2B buyers select vendors before engaging with sales. For CMOs at high-growth scale-ups, the challenge is balancing AI-driven efficiency with lasting brand equity.“B2B marketing is at a defining moment. The companies that break free from short-term lead gen and invest in brand and demand will dominate the market,” said David. “UnboundB2B is leading that charge, and I’m thrilled to help drive this next stage of growth.”“Joining UnboundB2B is an incredible opportunity to be part of a global company reshaping B2B marketing. The energy, ambition, and innovation here are unmatched,” he added. “I’m excited to help expand our impact, working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry to support CMOs in building sustainable, AI-powered growth engines.”With this appointment, UnboundB2B reinforces its commitment to modernizing go-to-market strategies, aligning marketing with business outcomes, and driving sustainable, AI-powered growth.“We believe that integrating brand and demand under one strategy is the future of B2B marketing. With David at the helm, we are confident in delivering unparalleled value to our clients and setting a new standard for integrated growth.” – Ram Sahu , Co-founder and CEO, UnboundB2B.About UnboundB2BUnboundB2B is a global market building and demand generation agency that helps tech and enterprise B2B companies accelerate growth with AI innovation, creativity, and data-driven marketing. We create targeted campaigns backed by deep industry insights to connect brands with the right audiences, drive engagement, and deliver real business impact.Learn more at https://www.unboundb2b.com/

