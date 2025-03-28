Key Market Driver In VELETRI Industry 2025: Growing PAH Cases Drive Need For Advanced Therapeutic Solutions

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s VELETRI Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's the Current State of the VELETRI Market?

The VELETRI market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH, increasing awareness about PAH, a growing geriatric population, a rise globally due to lifestyle changes, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

How Will the VELETRI Market Evolve in the Future?

The VELETRI market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of venous diseases, growing awareness and early diagnosis, growing spending on chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and a growing patient population. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, a robust pipeline of clinical research, a rise in R&D activities, and the entry of biosimilars and generics.

What is Driving the VELETRI Market Growth?

The rising prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH is expected to propel the growth of the VELETRI market going forward. Pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH is a rare, progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, leading to heart failure if untreated. The rising prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH is attributed to factors such as improved diagnostic techniques, an aging population, and increasing awareness of the condition.

Rising prevalence of venous diseases is another significant factor fueling market growth. Venous diseases are conditions where the veins have impaired blood flow, causing swelling, pain, and possible complications like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis.

In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure supports the affordability, accessibility, and continued research of VELETRI, ensuring its availability for pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH patients requiring lifelong intravenous therapy.

Who are the Key Players in the VELETRI Market?

Major companies operating in the VELETRI market are Johnson & Johnson, Bayer Pharma AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sandoz International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Euroapi S.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Pfizer CentreOne, Sai Life Sciences Limited, Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yonsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Cayman Pharma S.r.o., Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Smiths Medical, Guangzhou Tosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

How is the VELETRI Market Segmented?

The veletri market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Injectable, Inhalation

2 By Application: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Other Applications

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments include:

1 By Injectable: Intravenous IV Injection, Subcutaneous SC Injection

2 By Inhalation: Nebulized Inhalation, Dry Powder Inhalation

What are the Regional Insights in the VELETRI Market?

North America was the largest region in the VELETRI market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the veletri market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

