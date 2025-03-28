Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2) Inhibitor Market 2025: Rising Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease Driving Growth

Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2) Inhibitor Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Shedding light on the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitor market, it has seen a rapid expansion in recent years and will continue to flourish going forward. The market size was estimated at $1.13 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to $1.25 billion in 2025, recording an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including increasing prevalence of movement disorders, mounting demand for effective treatment options, growing awareness about tardive dyskinesia, a surge in the aging population, and a rising preference for oral formulations.

Is the VMAT2 Inhibitor Market Growth Poised to Continue Its Rapid Surge in Coming Years?

Yes, the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitor market is anticipated to witness a significant expansion in the next few years. The market size is forecasted to reach $1.85 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This projected expansion during the forecast period is expected due to the surge in neurodegenerative diseases, the adoption of targeted therapies, a shift towards personalized medicine, increased investment in R&D, and rising awareness about psychiatric and movement disorders. Major market trends are advancements in neurological research, progressive drug formulations, a shift towards individualized and precision medicine, the development of next-generation VMAT2 inhibitors, and the integration of digital health technologies.

What's Affecting Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 Inhibitors Market Expansion?

Presently, the rise in Parkinson’s disease cases is largely driving the growth of the VMAT2 inhibitor market. Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that results in impaired movement due to the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, is prevalent more than ever. The rise in Parkinson's disease is primarily attributed to an aging population, improved diagnosis, environmental factors such as toxins, genetic influences, and widespread awareness of the condition. VMAT2 inhibitors aid in the management of Parkinson's symptoms by modulating dopamine release and reducing tremors and dyskinesia. In December 2022, according to the Parkinson's Foundation, a US-based nonprofit organization, nearly 90,000 people were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S., marking a 50% increase from the previous estimate of 60,000 annual diagnoses. Therefore, it is the increased prevalence of Parkinson’s disease that is heavily driving the growth of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitor market.

Which Lead Players Dominate the VMAT2 Inhibitor Market?

The vesicular monoamine transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitor market is dominated by several players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Avantor Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Lupin Limited, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Ventegra Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Biomol GmbH.

What's the Latest Trend in Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 Inhibitors Market?

In a recent development, the key players in the vesicular monoamine transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitors market are focusing on developing advanced formulations such as capsules to improve patient compliance, stabilize drugs, and optimize therapeutic effectiveness. Capsules, being a solid dosage form enclosed in a gelatin or HPMC shell, assist VMAT2 inhibitors by stabilizing the drug, ensuring precise dosing, and enhancing patient compliance. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, launched Ingrezza Sprinkle valbenazine capsules in July 2024. This new formulation of the VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza was developed to ease administration for adults suffering from tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease who experience difficulty swallowing. Ingrezza Sprinkle offers the same effective dosing options as Ingrezza and can be administered either by sprinkling the contents of the capsule onto soft food or swallowing the capsule whole.

How is the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 Inhibitor Market Segmented?

The Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 VMAT2 Inhibitor Market can be delineated into several categories:

1 By Drugs: Tetrabenazine, Deutetrabenazine, Valbenazine, Other Drugs

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Other Administrations

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4 By Application: Huntington’s Disease, Tardive Dyskinesia, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

The sub-segments are as follows:

1 By Tetrabenazine: Huntington’s Disease Treatment, Tardive Dyskinesia Management, Tourette Syndrome Treatment

2 By Deutetrabenazine: Huntington’s Disease Chorea, Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment, Off-Label Movement Disorders

3 By Valbenazine: Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment, Tourette Syndrome Research, Other Hyperkinetic Movement Disorders

4 By Other Drugs: Investigational VMAT2 Inhibitors, Emerging Therapies For Movement Disorders, Off-Label Use In Neurological Conditions

What Are the Regional Insights of the VMAT2 Inhibitor Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the vesicular monoamine transporter 2 VMAT2 inhibitor market in 2024. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

