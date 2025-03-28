Miryam: The Polluted Land Launches Today – A Fresh Take on Tower Defense Strategy

Miryam: The Polluted Land Launches Today

A Unique Tower Defense Experience Now Available on Steam

GUANGZHOU, GD, CHINA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miryam: The Polluted Land, the latest indie tower defense game from 6.5F Studio and published by Vsoo Games, is officially available on Steam for $4.99, £4.29, 4,99€. To celebrate the launch, players can enjoy a 10% discount for the first two weeks.A Tower Defense Game with a Deep Narrative TwistMiryam: The Polluted Land takes the classic tower defense formula and infuses it with a rich, story-driven experience. Inspired by Plants vs. Zombies, the game challenges players to strategically deploy an arsenal of defensive structures to fend off relentless waves of nightmarish creatures. Unlike traditional tower defense games, Miryam removes manual resource farming mechanics, as resources are automatically collected, allowing players to focus on balancing resource-generating structures with defensive units and dynamically adjusting their strategy in real-time.Key Features:40+ Unique Enemies – Face an array of grotesque creatures, each with distinct attack patterns and vulnerabilities.20+ Defensive Structures – Deploy a range of tactical defenses, from explosive clay pots to fog-clearing moths.40+ Challenging Levels – Test your strategic skills across a variety of uniquely designed stages with escalating difficulty.A Dark and Intriguing Storyline – Follow Miryam's journey through the eerie Land of Nod as she battles monstrous manifestations of her past.“With Miryam: The Polluted Land, we wanted to create a tower defense game that feels fresh and immersive,” said Song, Lead Developer at 6.5F Studio. “We kept the strategy and challenge fans love, but removed some of the repetitive mechanics to let players focus on combat and adaptability. At the same time, we wanted the story to carry emotional weight—Miryam's journey is not just about survival but about confronting her past and finding strength within herself.”Get It Now on SteamMiryam: The Polluted Land is now available on Steam with a special 10% launch discount, running for two weeks.🎮 Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399770/Miryam_The_Polluted_Land/ 📺 Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/VC9ZN0CuQOU 📂 Presskit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19gxWnS1ljGPpxLa31kZAAMg-yJGidOv7?usp=sharing 💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/FjAmJ2q7ay Can you master the strategic challenge of Miryam: The Polluted Land? Find out today!

