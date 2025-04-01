Job-Bolt Launches AI-Powered Video Interview Platform to Accelerate Hiring and Combat Resume Overload

Job-Bolt's AI Generated Video Interviewer

Companies can now interview hundreds of candidates in minutes—not weeks or months

Job-Bolt is the future of hiring. We’re empowering job seekers to showcase their true potential while giving employers a seamless, clutter-free way to find top talent.” — Serge Gojkovich, co-founder and chief executive officer of Job-Bolt

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job-Bolt , a new AI-driven hiring platform, today announced its official launch, which aims to improve the recruitment process with faster, smarter, and more cost-effective hiring. Now available at job-bolt.com , the platform eliminates the need for outdated phone screening calls by enabling applicants to complete AI-powered video interviews. The platform then ranks top candidates for employers, accelerating hiring decisions by up to 75% and reducing screening costs by 50%.“Hiring today is broken—recruiters are overwhelmed with AI-generated resumes, making it harder to identify qualified candidates,” said Serge Gojkovich, co-founder and chief executive officer of Job-Bolt. “At 59, despite a long and successful career as a marketing executive, I struggled to get interviews. Job-Bolt ensures every applicant gets a fair shot—through an interview, not just a resume.”How It Works:● Employers generate a job-specific link via Job-Bolt, which can be shared through HR systems or directly with candidates through Job-Bolt.● Applicants complete an AI-powered video interview at their convenience within a set timeframe, eliminating scheduling conflicts.● Job-Bolt evaluates responses in real time, ranking candidates based on skills, suitability, and performance.● Employers customize interview questions and review applicant responses through an intuitive dashboard.Key Benefits:● Reduce hiring time by 75% – No more endless resume reviews or screening calls.● Cut hiring costs by over 50% – Traditional screenings cost $20 per applicant; Job-Bolt slashes that expense.● Scale effortlessly – Assess hundreds or thousands of candidates without increasing HR workload.● Eliminate bias – Standardized AI-driven evaluations ensure fairer hiring decisions.● Verify authenticity – Identity verification and real-time AI analysis prevent fraudulent applications.The Future of HiringJob-Bolt isn’t just changing how companies hire today—it’s shaping the future. In an upcoming release, the platform will proactively match candidates with jobs, automatically screening and scheduling interviews. Job seekers will no longer need to submit endless applications; instead, they’ll create a profile and receive interview invitations for jobs that match their skills.“Job-Bolt is the future of hiring,” added Gojkovich. “We’re empowering job seekers to showcase their true potential while giving employers a seamless, clutter-free way to find top talent.”Gojkovich, a serial entrepreneur and long-time disruptor, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of challenging traditional industries and reinventing how things are done. As a founding team member at Grindr, he played a key role in reshaping the dating space, and at Pluto TV, he was part of the team that pioneered reshaping the free streaming TV model. Gojkovich also served as CEO of Curbstand, where he modernized parking solutions. With Job-Bolt, he is now applying his innovative approach to the hiring process, tackling a decades-old system that relies on outdated resumes and slow processes. His mission is simple: make hiring faster, fairer, and more efficient for job seekers and employers.About Job-BoltJob-Bolt is an AI-driven hiring platform that replaces traditional resumes with AI-powered video interviews tailored to each job. By prioritizing real-time interactions, Job-Bolt delivers a faster, more transparent, and fair hiring process for both job seekers and employers. Learn more at job-bolt.com.

Introducing Job-Bolt

