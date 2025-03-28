Global Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities To 2034

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the market for pelvic inflammatory disease PID treatment has demonstrated robust growth. The market is projected to increase from $4.49 billion in 2024 to $4.75 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to increasing factors such as adoption of telemedicine, rising incidence of sexually transmitted infections, growing awareness of PID, and escalated healthcare expenditure.

What shapes the future growth for Pelvic Inflammatory Disease PID treatment global market?

Looking ahead, the market is expected to pursue a strong growth path. According to forecasts, the market value will reach $5.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growth influencers for the forecast period include increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, enhanced awareness about women's reproductive health and pelvic inflammatory disease, dependence on telehealth services, and innovations such as advanced imaging techniques and personalized treatment options.

What drives the surge in the market of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease PID treatment?

The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted infections leverages the growth of the PID treatment market. STIs, caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites, are mainly spread through sexual contact. The growth in STI prevalence is due to factors such as risky sexual behaviors, unprotected sex, lack of awareness, delayed testing, and treatment. PID treatment that comprises the use of antibiotics to eliminate infection-causing bacteria helps manage STIs and prevent complications like chronic pelvic pain and infertility.

Who are the key players driving the growth of the market?

The PID treatment market benefits from the active participation of leading companies including Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Hetero Drugs Ltd., and many others.

What emerging trends are shaping the market?

Major market players are concentrating on innovative formulations like probiotic supplements. For example, Lee Health Domain, an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched V-Ferin in November 2024. This probiotic supplement aims to restore the natural microbiome and prevent common vaginal infections, thereby improving the health and preventing complications related to pelvic inflammatory disease.

How is the PID treatment market segmented?

The market is segmented by:

1 Treatment Type: Antibiotic Therapy, Surgery, Pain Management, Hormonal Therapy

2 Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular

3 End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

With subsegments:

1 Antibiotic Therapy: Broad-spectrum Antibiotics, Combination Antibiotic Therapy, Oral Antibiotics, Intravenous Antibiotics

2 Surgery: Laparoscopy, Hysterectomy, Tubal Surgery

3 Pain Management: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs, Opioid Analgesics, Acetaminophen, Localized Pain Management

4 Hormonal Therapy: Birth Control Pills, Hormonal Intrauterine Device IUD, Progesterone Therapy

What does the regional outlook of the market look like?

North America holds the largest market share for PID treatment as of 2024. Yet, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the future. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

