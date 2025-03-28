Imperial Properties Launches Winnipeg’s First Specialized Condominium Rental Management Service

Condominium Rental Management Service

New Service Offers Hands-Off Rental Management with Legal Compliance and 24/7 Support for Tenants

We’ve designed this service to remove the complexity of renting out a condo, while protecting the owner, the tenant, and the community.” — Ericka Icasiano, Business Development Associate at Imperial Properties

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Properties , a leading property management company in Manitoba, is proud to announce the launch of Winnipeg’s first and only specialized Condominium Rental Management service designed exclusively for individual condo unit owners.As more condominium owners turn to the rental market to generate income, Imperial Properties is filling a critical gap in the industry—offering a dedicated solution that combines tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and strict compliance with both Condominium Corporation regulations and the Manitoba Residential Tenancies Act “There are plenty of property managers, but no one in Winnipeg has focused on the unique needs of individual condo unit owners—until now,” says Ericka Icasiano, Business Development Associate at Imperial Properties. “We’ve designed this service to remove the complexity of renting out a condo, while protecting the owner, the tenant, and the community.”With transparent pricing, legal compliance, and 24/7 support, Imperial Properties’ Condominium Rental Management service gives condo owners peace of mind and a true hands-off experience. Tenants benefit from a smooth resident experience, access to the Resident Center app, and ongoing support during their lease.The new service is available immediately, with exclusive pricing of $99/month for condos in Imperial-managed buildings and $125/month for others, plus leasing and renewal services.Owners can learn more or schedule a discovery call at:About Imperial PropertiesFounded in 2009, Imperial Properties has established itself as a leading property management firm in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company specializes in managing a diverse range of condominium communities, including townhouse complexes, low-rise and high-rise buildings, bareland condominiums, and mixed-use properties. Imperial Properties is committed to delivering proactive management, responsive service, and transparent financial reporting to ensure the long-term value and success of the communities they serve.

