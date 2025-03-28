My Mulan: A Dance Spectacle Coming to Niagara in 2025

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed dance production " My Mulan " will enchant audiences in the Niagara region in 2025, following six successful seasons since its premiere in 2019. Under the leadership of producer Hu Xu and artistic director Li Lin, this original Canadian dance drama blends the legendary tale of Mulan with the modern story of Michelle, exploring themes of identity and empowerment.At a press conference held at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC), local leaders expressed strong support for the production. St. Catharines City Councillor Robin McPherson praised its emotional depth, while Niagara Falls City Councillor Mona Patel highlighted its multicultural significance. Councillor Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg presented a special certificate, committing to bring guests to the performance.CEO Colleen A. Smith emphasized the venue's role in fostering community through the arts. Producer Hu Xu noted the commitment to local collaboration, while Chief Director Li Lin spoke to the universal appeal of the story.The event concluded with an invitation for community support and participation. Auditions for young dancers attracted over 50 participants from various regions. Tickets are now available, with early bird pricing ending May 10. For more information, visit www.mymulan.ca Media Contact:Marilyn Tian, Public Relations DirectorEmail: mymulan.ca@gmail.comWebsite: www.mymulan.ca

