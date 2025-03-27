Governor Mills Applauds Maine Senate's Unanimous Confirmation of Michael Duguay as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development

MAINE, March 27 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills today praised the Maine Senate's unanimous confirmation of Michael Duguay to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The Governor swore in Commissioner Duguay this morning, shortly after the Senate's vote.

"I thank the Maine Senate for its unanimous confirmation of Mike Duguay as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development,"said Governor Janet Mills. "The Senate's unanimous approval is a testament to Mike's experience fostering business growth and attracting new companies and jobs to Maine. I look forward to working with him to keep Maine the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family."

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by Governor Mills and the Maine Senate," said Commissioner Michael Duguay. "I look forward to leading the Department's efforts to partner with Maine businesses, attract new investments, and build a stronger economy for all Mainers."

Duguay, a Waterville resident, began his economic development career at DECD in 1990. He most recently served as Vice President for Innovation and Executive Director of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College in Waterville. Since launching the Institute in 2017, Duguay has assisted hundreds of entrepreneurs in marketing their products and scaling their businesses, while also training thousands of students for successful careers in Maine.

Duguay replaces Heather Johnson, who finished her service as Commissioner earlier this week. Governor Mills announced Duguay's nomination on March 4, 2025. He received the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Standing Committee on Housing and Economic Development on March 25, 2025.