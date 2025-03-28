The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd Takes Home Multiple Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards
Joining Elite Alumni of Visionary Filmmakers WorldwideLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Uwe Schwarzwalder
kusmac@me.com
www.thespiritualizationofjeffboyd.com +41 78 691 6787
Uwe Schwarzwalder has achieved an impressive feat, winning 9 awards at the renowned Vegas Movie Awards™. The narrative feature The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd was recognized for
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE - Award of Excellence
BEST DIRECTOR/FEATURE - Award of Prestige - Uwe Schwarzwalder
BEST ACTOR - Award of Prestige - Uwe Schwarzwalder
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Award of Prestige - Julian Booth
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Award of Excellence - Silvia de Leonardis
BEST ENSEMBLE - Award of Excellence - Uwe Schwarzwalder, Queeny King, Valentin Ganev, Julian Booth, Suraj Tiwari, Silvia de Leonards, Nikol Otashliyska
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Award of Excellence - Chris Hirschhäuser
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Award of Prestige - Mario Grigorov
BEST SOUND DESIGN - Award of Prestige - Luis Enrique Aponte Leandro
With its inspiring storyline, The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd captivates audiences and received well-deserved recognition at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a highly sought-after film festival with a reputation for honoring the world's finest films and filmmakers.
The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd was directed by Uwe Schwarzwalder. This award-winning production joins a prestigious group of past Vegas Movie Awards™ winners, including accomplished filmmakers from over 80 countries, Academy Awards® winners, Emmys® winners, Golden Globes® winners, and BAFTA® winners.
Being a member of the Film Festival Alliance, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is committed to providing filmmakers with educational opportunities and support to further their careers and personal growth. As a VMA Alumni, The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd will have access to these valuable resources all year round.
Uwe Schwarzwalder shared this statement after the win: “I am positively shocked by the outcome, and deeply honoured by all the recognitions from the judges at Vegas Movie Awards. I’m proud of my whole team that made this possible. Thanks!”
See the trailer for The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd https://vimeo.com/1051139605
and for more information visit https://www.thespiritualizationofjeffboyd.com.
