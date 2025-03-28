The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd Takes Home Multiple Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards

9 Awards at Vegas Movie Awards The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd Poster The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd Still

Joining Elite Alumni of Visionary Filmmakers Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Uwe Schwarzwalderkusmac@me.com www.thespiritualizationofjeffboyd.com +41 78 691 6787The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd Takes Home Multiple Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™ - Joining Elite Alumni of Visionary Filmmakers WorldwideUwe Schwarzwalder has achieved an impressive feat, winning 9 awards at the renowned Vegas Movie Awards™. The narrative feature The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd was recognized forBEST NARRATIVE FEATURE - Award of ExcellenceBEST DIRECTOR/FEATURE - Award of Prestige - Uwe SchwarzwalderBEST ACTOR - Award of Prestige - Uwe SchwarzwalderBEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Award of Prestige - Julian BoothBEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Award of Excellence - Silvia de LeonardisBEST ENSEMBLE - Award of Excellence - Uwe Schwarzwalder, Queeny King, Valentin Ganev, Julian Booth, Suraj Tiwari, Silvia de Leonards, Nikol OtashliyskaBEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Award of Excellence - Chris HirschhäuserBEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Award of Prestige - Mario GrigorovBEST SOUND DESIGN - Award of Prestige - Luis Enrique Aponte LeandroWith its inspiring storyline, The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd captivates audiences and received well-deserved recognition at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a highly sought-after film festival with a reputation for honoring the world's finest films and filmmakers.The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd was directed by Uwe Schwarzwalder. This award-winning production joins a prestigious group of past Vegas Movie Awards™ winners, including accomplished filmmakers from over 80 countries, Academy Awardswinners, Emmyswinners, Golden Globeswinners, and BAFTAwinners.Being a member of the Film Festival Alliance, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is committed to providing filmmakers with educational opportunities and support to further their careers and personal growth. As a VMA Alumni, The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd will have access to these valuable resources all year round.Uwe Schwarzwalder shared this statement after the win: “I am positively shocked by the outcome, and deeply honoured by all the recognitions from the judges at Vegas Movie Awards. I’m proud of my whole team that made this possible. Thanks!”See the trailer for The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd https://vimeo.com/1051139605 and for more information visit https://www.thespiritualizationofjeffboyd.com Submit your film to the Vegas Movie Awards™ and join the ranks of visionary filmmakers from around the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com

