Grants for cycling, walking paths support sustainability

CANADA, March 27 - Cyclists and walkers will enjoy more multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and safety improvements as the Province helps local governments expand their active transportation infrastructure.

“With this funding, we’re helping communities across B.C. build a more sustainable future,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “By connecting communities with dedicated active transportation infrastructure, we’re encouraging people to cycle, walk or roll, which is good for our health and lessens our reliance on passenger vehicles.”

A new round of provincial funding is supporting 53 active transportation infrastructure projects in B.C. communities. Additionally, nine communities are receiving funding to create network plans for future active transportation. These communities are benefiting from $24 million in provincial funding.

The grants will improve connections to employment, school, transit and recreational centres throughout the province.

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program funds Indigenous, local and regional governments with cost-sharing investments of up to $500,000 for infrastructure projects and as much as $50,000 in funding to develop active transportation network plans. These projects make it safer and more efficient for people to use active transportation in their communities.

Since 2020, the Province has funded 327 projects across 187 communities through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, supporting the Province’s CleanBC commitment to increase shares of trips by walking, cycling and transit.

To learn about the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/active-transportation-infrastructure-grants

