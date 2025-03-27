Investment in adult education paves pathways to high-priority careers

CANADA, March 27 - Adults looking to upgrade their academic skills to access high-priority post-secondary career programs will continue to benefit from tuition-free Adult Basic Education (ABE) and English Language Learning (ELL) pathway programs across B.C.

The Province is investing nearly $4 million to support delivery of 23 pathways at 11 public post-secondary institutions and Native Education College (NEC) between April 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026. The pathway programs are offered in addition to existing ABE and ELL programming available throughout the province, which became tuition-free in 2017.

The ABE and ELL pathway programs were launched in 2022 and provide opportunities for domestic students to upgrade English, math, and science skills to meet prerequisites for entry into high-priority post-secondary career programs, in areas such as health care, early childhood education, skilled trades and technology.

The programs help students transition into post-secondary education and skills training and set them up for success by helping them integrate into post-secondary life, tailoring programs to students’ target careers or disciplines, and offering career guidance and additional academic support.

The 11 public post-secondary institutions and NEC each offer unique approaches that reflect their region, student population and programming. For example, institutions may customize their pathways to meet the needs of Indigenous students, students living in rural areas, or newcomer students.

Learn More:

To learn more about ABE and ELL programs, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/adult-education/adult-upgrading

To read B.C.’s 2024 Labour Market Outlook, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/sites/default/files/2025-02/BC%20LMO%20Report%202024.pdf

Two backgrounders follow.