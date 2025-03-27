Highway 1 lanes closed in Hope for sinkhole repairs

CANADA, March 27 - Drivers are advised Highway 1 will be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound starting tonight, March 27, 2025, at Flood Hope Road in Hope (Exit 165) to address a rapidly deteriorating sinkhole across the eastbound lanes.

A sinkhole initially appeared on Highway 1 in November 2024. It was quickly repaired and has been continually monitored while a design was underway for a permanent fix.

Due to heavy rainfall, conditions have deteriorated and now require further interim repairs to ensure the safety of motorists. The repairs will begin tonight and will extend through the weekend and into next week.

A highway median crossover will be implemented by moving an eastbound lane into the westbound fast lane for a 300-metre stretch of Highway 1. Eastbound highway traffic will continue to be detoured through the median crossover until repairs are complete and safety assessments confirm the eastbound lanes can be safely reopened. Commercial vehicles up to five metres in width can be accommodated through this crossover detour.

Eastbound Exit 165 will be closed throughout the work and vehicles can take Exit 168 to access Flood Hope Road.

Drivers should plan for delays. Peak traffic volumes are expected between noon and 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, especially for traffic travelling west toward Vancouver due to spring break travel. Drivers are urged to travel outside of these periods when possible or plan for additional travel time given the congestion expected.

A reduced speed zone will be in place and drivers are reminded to obey all signage and be aware that roadside workers are present.

An update on the estimated time of full reopening will be provided on DriveBC on Monday, March 31, once repair work progresses through the weekend. Ongoing updated traffic information for this project will be available at: https://drivebc.ca/