NACU Partners with IPClear to Unlock Millions in Revenue for Member Institutions Through Network Modernization

Strategic Collaboration Enables Monetization of Underutilized IPv4 Assets, Driving Financial Sustainability and Technological Advancement

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New American Colleges and Universities (NACU) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with IPClear, a leading provider of turnkey managed network solutions. This collaboration, part of the NACU Corporate Affiliate Program, will empower NACU member institutions to generate substantial unrestricted capital by monetizing their legacy IPv4 address blocks while simultaneously modernizing their network infrastructure.

Many colleges and universities possess valuable, yet underutilized, IPv4 assets. IPClear specializes in streamlining the complex process of reclaiming and transferring these assets, enabling institutions to unlock significant revenue streams. While over 100 US colleges and universities have successfully transferred IPv4 address blocks since 2019, the process is often time-consuming and disruptive, demanding extensive IT resources.

IPClear’s innovative automation platform accelerates this process, allowing institutions to efficiently recover and monetize their legacy IPv4 assets with minimal disruption to campus operations. IPClear's cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with existing IT departments, enhancing the overall IT environment and strengthening network security.

"IPClear is dedicated to helping educational institutions transform dormant network assets into vital revenue, fueling their missions and strategic initiatives," said Brian Eury, Higher Education Specialist at IPClear. "Our partnership with NACU will provide colleges and universities with a secure and accelerated pathway to achieve this financial and technological transformation."

NACU's rigorous Corporate Affiliate Program ensures that member institutions receive exceptional value and service. "This partnership with IPClear underscores NACU's commitment to empowering our members with innovative solutions that foster both financial sustainability and technological advancement," stated NACU President Sean Creighton. "By modernizing their networks, colleges and universities can enhance their IT infrastructure and generate critical capital to support their educational mission."

The potential financial impact for institutions is substantial. For example, many institutions hold large blocks of IPv4 addresses, such as a “/16” block with 65,536 addresses, which currently holds an approximate market value in the $2 million range. Through this partnership, qualified institutions can leverage these funds to advance strategic priorities and invest in the future.

Beyond monetization, IPClear's services significantly enhance network security and performance by reducing the potential attack surface and improving the digital experience for students, faculty, and staff. IPClear also prepares institutions for the future of networking, facilitating the transition to next-generation network services, including IPv6.

About IPClear

IPClear is a leading network solutions provider specializing in maximizing the value of IPv4 assets for organizations. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, from network analysis to strategic deployment, IPClear empowers IT teams with the expertise and tools necessary to modernize their networks and prepare for future technological advancements. The company’s innovative solutions ensure a secure and efficient transition to next-generation network services, including IPv6.

For more information and to schedule a meeting, please visit www.ipclear.co

About NACU

Founded in 1995, the New American Colleges and Universities (NACU) is the leading learning network for innovative, smaller comprehensive institutions. NACU serves as a campus-wide benefit by promoting continuous learning and professional development, facilitating strategic insight and benchmarking research, and fostering a collaborative community across its member institutions. To learn more about NACU and its campuses, please visit: https://nacu.edu/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.