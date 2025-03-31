Seasoned Executives Greg Butterfield and Travis Wilson Join Axia’s Leadership Team

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axia Partners welcomes Greg Butterfield and Travis Wilson as General Partners. With decades of leadership experience in investment, private equity, and operational strategy, they bring a strong track record of guiding high-growth companies and executing complex transactions. Their expertise will play a key role in Axia's investment strategy, focusing on value creation and disciplined execution.

Greg Butterfield, a distinguished entrepreneur and investor, brings decades of expertise in guiding companies from early-stage growth to successful exits. As the Founder and Managing Partner of Sage Creek Partners, he has played a pivotal role in scaling and investing in high-potential businesses across multiple industries. His extensive track record includes serving as CEO during the successful IPOs of Altiris and Vivint Solar, as well as Omniture's IPO as a lead independent board director.

Travis Wilson, a corporate securities and private equity attorney, brings a wealth of legal and investment expertise to Axia. Before transitioning from private law practice in 2022, Travis spent decades representing private equity funds and high-growth enterprises in hundreds of transactions. As a co-manager of the family office Sage Creek Partners, he has been actively involved in investment strategy, governance, and deal structuring. His extensive background in capital markets and private equity investing will complement Axia's strategic growth initiatives.

"Greg and Travis have built an impressive track record of leadership and strategic investment success," said Dave Allred, Founder and Managing Partner of Axia Partners. "Their experience aligns seamlessly with Axia's disciplined approach to value creation. We're excited to have them on board as we continue to capitalize on compelling investment opportunities and further Axia's mission to provide investors with high-quality commercial real estate investments."

In their roles as General Partners at Axia, Greg and Travis will leverage their extensive networks and experience navigating market dynamics and complex transactions to enhance Axia's portfolio and support the firm's long-term growth strategy. Their addition underscores Axia's commitment to bringing top-tier talent into its leadership team to drive value for the firm and its investors.

For more information about Axia Partners and its investment strategies, visit www.axiapartners.com.

