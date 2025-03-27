LIA VYBZ IGNITES OAKLAND WITH “FIRE SIGN” DEBUT PERFORMANCE AT PARLIAMENT

Lia Vybz Fire Sign Live Performance Fire Sign had the dance floor burning up Fire Sign Out on all Platforms Fahoy Music's iconic logo, representing creativity, innovation, and a passion for redefining the music industry. Fire Sign Out on all Platforms

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Afrohouse artist Lia Vybz delivered a powerful debut performance of her breakout single “Fire Sign” at Parliament Oakland on March 22. Hosted by United Tribes of Africa (UTA) and curated by cultural tastemaker Flygerian Jeff, the night marked a new milestone for the genre-defining sound Lia Vybz calls House Fusion — a bold blend of Afrobeats, electronic music, and soulful rhythms.

The “Fire Sign Release Party” was the official kickoff to Lia Vybz’s rise as a fresh voice in the Afro-Hip-Hop scene, drawing out a packed venue of fans, influencers, DJs, and creatives across the Bay Area. With a magnetic stage presence and live lyric visuals, Lia captivated the crowd and solidified her status as an artist to watch.

“‘Fire Sign’ isn’t just a track, it’s an anthem,” said Lia Vybz. “This performance was about lighting the spark, and the energy we shared in that room felt like the beginning of something bigger.”

Parliament Oakland, located at 811 Washington St, served as the perfect setting for this Women’s Month Edition of Jinja Saturdays, celebrating rising female talent in Afro music. The event was powered by DJ Poko and featured curated experiences that brought the essence of Afrohouse to life.

“Fire Sign” is now streaming on all platforms, and the official live lyric video is available on Lia Vybz’s YouTube channel. Fans can connect with her and experience exclusive content via fahoy.com/liavybz.

