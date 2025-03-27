Submit Release
Spiny lobster season closes April 1 

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial seasons close to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1, and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, which is July 30 and 31 this year.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine.

