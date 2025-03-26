COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk
- Company Name:
- Frito-Lay
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
Company Announcement
Frito-Lay today issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.
The product included in this recall was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors, in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as March 7, 2025.
No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.
Less than 1,300 bags are included in the recall. The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:
|
Product
Description
|Size
|UPC
|
Code Date & Manufacturing
Code
|Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
|
13 oz.
(368.5
grams)
|28400 52848
|
Must have both
“Guaranteed Fresh” date of
20 MAY 2025
AND
One of the following Manufacturing Codes
where “XX” is any number from 30 up to 55:
471106504
18 13:XX OR 471106505
85 13:XX OR 471106506
85 13:XX
OR
471106507
85 13:XX
If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.
Consumers with the product described above can visit the Frito-Lay Contact Us page here or call 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).
Media Statement from Frito-Lay:
A limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are being recalled as they could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Less than 1,300 bags of impacted products were for sale in stores in 13 states (Ala., Fla., Ga., Ill., Ind., Ky., Miss., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Tenn., Va., W. Va.) and across digital channels since March 7. Consumers can view the full press release on the Frito-Lay ContactUs page to see if their product is impacted by this recall. Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume.
Media Contact:
PepsiCoMediaRelations@PepsiCo.com