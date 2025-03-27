NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management to hold second public hearing on Mid-Currituck Bridge CAMA application

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will hold a public hearing on April 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Currituck Extension Center located at 120 Community Way, Barco, to hear public comment on North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and North Carolina Turnpike Authority’s (NCTA) Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) application for the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge project.

NCDEQ gave notice as required by GS 113A-119(b) in Feb. 2025 that NCDOT’s application for a CAMA permit was received complete on January 7, 2025, for the Mid-Currituck Bridge Project (TIP No. R-2576) over Currituck Sound from Aydlett to south of Corolla, and related existing roadway improvements in Currituck and Dare Counties. DCM held a previous public hearing in Dare County on March 18. NCDOT’s CAMA application may be examined at the DCM office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City during normal business hours or online.

Public Hearing Details

When: Wednesday, April 16, 2025, 5-7 p.m. (in-person only)

Where: Currituck Extension Center

120 Community Way, Barco

Register: Speaker registration opens at 4 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

The public is invited to submit comments in writing or at the hearing. Speaker time may be limited at the discretion of the hearing officer depending on the number of registered speakers.

Comment period extended: April 30, 2025

Comments may be mailed to Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557 or emailed to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Mid-Currituck CAMA application” in the subject line.



All comments will be considered in making the final permit decision. Notice of the permit decision in this matter will be provided upon written request.