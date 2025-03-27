Leonardo’s Pizza Donates 33% of 2024 Profits to Community Initiatives

Sharing love through pizza is more than just a motto.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Leonardo’s Pizza in Vermont and Maine Donates 33% of 2024 Profits to Community Initiatives— Leonardo’s Pizza, a cherished delivery and take-out pizza company serving Vermont and Maine, is proud to announce that it has given back 33% of its 2024 profits to the community. This contribution, in alignment with the company’s mission of sharing love through pizza, includes 22% in cash donations and free pizzas, as well as 11% in discounted pizzas to nonprofit organizations.“Sharing love through pizza is more than just a motto for us—it’s a commitment,” said Andrew Way, VP of Operations for Leonardo’s Pizza. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued support, which allows us to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”The donations have been directed toward a variety of causes, including social service agencies, education programs, and community development initiatives. Among the beneficiaries are Spectrum Youth and Family Services, Vermont Professionals of Color Network and Portland Children's Museum, which have received funding and food donations to support their vital work.Since its founding, Leonardo’s Pizza has offered more than just delicious food—it has been a cornerstone of community engagement. With locations in Vermont and Maine, the company remains dedicated to uplifting local communities through its philanthropic efforts and ongoing initiatives.For more information about Leonardo’s Pizza and its mission, please visit www.leonardosonline.com or contact Andrew Way at (802) 863-8404.About Leonardo’s PizzaFounded in 1990, Leonardo’s Pizza has been offering high-quality, handcrafted pizzas made with fresh ingredients for delivery and take-out. Committed to excellence and community support, the company has built a reputation for amazing food and strong local engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.