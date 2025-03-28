Emirates Park Zoo and Resort Achieves Certified Autism Center™️ Designation, Strengthening Commitment to Inclusivity

Kids playing with a snack a guard is holding at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort Sea lion show at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort Sea lion show at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

IBCCES proudly announces Emirates Park Zoo and Resort achieves designation as a Certified Autism Center™️

We believe that every visitor deserves to feel welcomed, valued and supported. Earning the IBCCES certification is a significant milestone for us, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility” — Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces Emirates Park Zoo and Resort achieves designation as a Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC), marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. The credential recognizes organizations that have completed extensive autism-specific training to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Through this certification, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort ensures that its team is equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to provide an accessible, welcoming experience for all guests. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accessible tourism, making key destinations more inclusive for visitors of all abilities.

“We believe that every visitor deserves to feel welcomed, valued and supported. Earning the IBCCES certification is a significant milestone for us, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and providing exceptional experiences for all,” says Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. “This certification ensures that our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools to better serve individuals with diverse needs, making our space even more accessible for every guest who walks through our doors.”

He further adds, “Guided by our core values of learning, caring, excellence, conservation, sustainability and innovation, we continue to strive for a more inclusive and impactful future for both people and the planet.”

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort remains committed to providing personalized accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Guests with specific needs can request customized private tours led by trained educators, ensuring a tailored experience that minimizes sensory triggers.

Families are encouraged to contact the zoo in advance to visit during quieter hours and receive recommendations for the most comfortable experience. Adjustments can include reducing loudspeaker use, selecting less stimulating routes, and creating a calm, supportive environment tailored to individual needs.

By earning the Certified Autism Center™️ designation, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort joins a growing movement to make Abu Dhabi and the UAE a more inclusive travel destination. This initiative aligns with IBCCES’ broader mission to enhance accessibility across various industries, from tourism and entertainment to education and healthcare.

“We commend Emirates Park Zoo and Resort for their dedication to inclusivity,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “By ensuring that their team is trained and equipped to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, they are setting a remarkable example for the region. This achievement contributes to a more welcoming environment for all guests and aligns with global efforts to make travel destinations more accessible.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

As part of this initiative, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free resource that helps individuals find certified autism-friendly locations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and accessible services worldwide.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and

AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals.

Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###



About Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi is a globally recognized wildlife haven, seamlessly integrating a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, café, catering, and pet hotel. The award-winning facility, recognized as the Best Zoo Operator in the Middle East, is a full institutional member of WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums).

Home to approximately 250 species and over 1,125 fascinating animals, the zoo offers guests the opportunity to experience diverse wildlife, from majestic elephants and big cats to unique marine life. Interactive animal encounters, such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats, and dinner with elephants, provide unforgettable experiences. Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is dedicated to conservation, education, and sustainability, ensuring a memorable retreat for visitors while promoting awareness and research for wildlife preservation.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides

training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com– free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.