Safe Surfin' Foundation Launches Choice-Based Internet Safety Curriculum in WV Supporting Senate Bill 466
SB 466 was championed by Senator Vince Deeds, whose leadership was instrumental in advancing comprehensive online safety education across West Virginia, including instruction on sextortion, online sexual abuse, and sex trafficking awareness education. The deployment in Kanawha County Schools - the largest public school district in West Virginia - represents one of the first community-based implementations aligned with the
new mandate.
The new curriculum, featuring Skyll’s Movie Games modules, will be implemented at Nitro High School, providing students with immersive, scenario-based learning focused on safe social media use, digital decision-making, sextortion prevention, AI-generated content risks, cyberbullying, and online exploitation.
“We’re bringing safe and responsible technology use into the classroom in a way that is immersive and interactive,” said Eddie Worth, President and Executive Director of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation. “The platform helps students navigate real-world digital challenges by putting them in control of their choices and showing the impact of their decisions. With our local rollout in Nitro, we’re translating the mandate of SB 466 into real learning — right where students live.”
The program features an innovative choose-your-own-adventure-style format that allows students to make decisions in realistic online scenarios and immediately see the consequences of their actions. This narrative-driven approach fosters critical thinking about digital interactions, peer influence, and personal responsibility online. Fully aligned with SB 466’s requirements, the curriculum was developed in collaboration with law enforcement
and child-online-safety organizations, modeled on peer-to-peer observational learning principles. This deployment represents one of the first community-based implementations of this statewide initiative, setting the stage for broader expansion across West Virginia.
For students in grades 3–12, the program delivers annual instruction in safe and responsible technology use, fully aligned with the SB 466 directive. Parents and guardians will gain access to resources that explain the curriculum, outline opt-out rights under the new legislation, and provide guidance on engaging with their children about online safety.
Educators and schools will benefit from age-appropriate, ready-made modules, easing preparation and ensuring consistent classroom implementation. Together, these efforts go beyond awareness to promoting real behavioral change and stronger decision-making skills in digital environments.
“This locality represents a dynamic community where digital engagement among youth is rapidly evolving,” notes Sheriff Mike Brown (retired), Co-Founder and Board Chairman of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation. “By launching in Nitro, the program can be closely monitored, refined, and then scaled across additional districts in the state under the SB 466 mandate. We’re honored to help West Virginia lead the nation in digital citizenship and online safety
education.”
