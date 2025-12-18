Safe Surfin' Foundation Launches Choice-Based Internet Safety Curriculum in WV Supporting Senate Bill 466

Student using Movie Games

Students at Nitro High School in West Virginia sample the Movie Games curriculum, created through a partnership with Safe Surfin' Foundation and Skyll

Safe Surfin' Foundation LOGO

Safe Surfin' Foundation

Skyll Logo

Skyll Logo

We’re bringing safe and responsible technology use into the classroom in a way that is immersive and interactive”
— Eddie Worth, President and Executive Director, Safe Surfin' Foundation
FLOYD, VA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safe Surfin’ Foundation (SSF) is proud to announce the launch of an innovative choice-based digital curriculum, developed in partnership with Skyll, in the city of Nitro, West Virginia as part of the statewide launch of the new internet-safety education requirement under Senate Bill 466 (SB 466). SB 466 mandates internet-safety instruction for grades 3-12 throughout the state beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

SB 466 was championed by Senator Vince Deeds, whose leadership was instrumental in advancing comprehensive online safety education across West Virginia, including instruction on sextortion, online sexual abuse, and sex trafficking awareness education. The deployment in Kanawha County Schools - the largest public school district in West Virginia - represents one of the first community-based implementations aligned with the
new mandate.

The new curriculum, featuring Skyll’s Movie Games modules, will be implemented at Nitro High School, providing students with immersive, scenario-based learning focused on safe social media use, digital decision-making, sextortion prevention, AI-generated content risks, cyberbullying, and online exploitation.
“We’re bringing safe and responsible technology use into the classroom in a way that is immersive and interactive,” said Eddie Worth, President and Executive Director of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation. “The platform helps students navigate real-world digital challenges by putting them in control of their choices and showing the impact of their decisions. With our local rollout in Nitro, we’re translating the mandate of SB 466 into real learning — right where students live.”

The program features an innovative choose-your-own-adventure-style format that allows students to make decisions in realistic online scenarios and immediately see the consequences of their actions. This narrative-driven approach fosters critical thinking about digital interactions, peer influence, and personal responsibility online. Fully aligned with SB 466’s requirements, the curriculum was developed in collaboration with law enforcement
and child-online-safety organizations, modeled on peer-to-peer observational learning principles. This deployment represents one of the first community-based implementations of this statewide initiative, setting the stage for broader expansion across West Virginia.

For students in grades 3–12, the program delivers annual instruction in safe and responsible technology use, fully aligned with the SB 466 directive. Parents and guardians will gain access to resources that explain the curriculum, outline opt-out rights under the new legislation, and provide guidance on engaging with their children about online safety.

Educators and schools will benefit from age-appropriate, ready-made modules, easing preparation and ensuring consistent classroom implementation. Together, these efforts go beyond awareness to promoting real behavioral change and stronger decision-making skills in digital environments.

“This locality represents a dynamic community where digital engagement among youth is rapidly evolving,” notes Sheriff Mike Brown (retired), Co-Founder and Board Chairman of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation. “By launching in Nitro, the program can be closely monitored, refined, and then scaled across additional districts in the state under the SB 466 mandate. We’re honored to help West Virginia lead the nation in digital citizenship and online safety
education.”

For additional information about these innovative educational tools and the Safe Surfin' Foundation, please visit www.safesurfin.org.

Eddie Worth, Executive Director; President
Safe Surfin' Foundation
+1 540-885-7432
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Safe Surfin' Foundation Launches Choice-Based Internet Safety Curriculum in WV Supporting Senate Bill 466

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Eddie Worth, Executive Director; President
Safe Surfin' Foundation
+1 540-885-7432
Company/Organization
Safe Surfin' Foundation
201 E Main St., Suite 9
Floyd, Virginia, 24091
United States
+1 540-885-7432
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Safe Surﬁn' Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization that has been educating and equipping both parents and children on Internet safety for over 25 years. While we have made some great strides, we still have much to accomplish. We are embarking on a crucial educational program aimed at educating kids on the pivotal subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Your support is critical. Our reach is controlled by our funding and resources. From cyberbullying to online predators, we must help teach kids about the many dangers that lurk online. Join in our mission. Help us reach more children and save more lives! We want to see technology be used to brighten the lives of others rather than be an instrument of harm. Our goal is to get you involved. Be part of the solution! Support our continuous efforts in today’s world of ever-changing technology.

Safe Surfin' Foundation

More From This Author
Safe Surfin' Foundation Launches Choice-Based Internet Safety Curriculum in WV Supporting Senate Bill 466
VA Governor Declares August 1 Internet Safety & Online Predator Awareness Day; Recognizes Safe Surfin' Foundation
Safe Surfin' Foundation Selects Kevin Donovan As VP, Bringing Decades of Global Leadership & Passion for Internet Safety
View All Stories From This Author