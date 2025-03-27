Unravel the Mystery of Ink and Fate in William F. Seeds’ Thrilling Novel, Tattoo Voodoo: After The Ink Dries

William F. Seeds Tattoo Voodoo: After The Ink Dries

WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Author William F. Seeds who invites readers to a dark, suspenseful journey with his novel, Tattoo Voodoo: After The Ink Dries. This gripping tale of friendship, betrayal, and the mysterious power of tattoos is set against the vibrant backdrop of New Orleans, a city steeped in magic and history.When five lifelong friends reunite for a birthday celebration in the heart of New Orleans, their shared history and love of tattoos bring them together for an unforgettable night. But when one friend’s meaningful tattoo design sets off a chain of tragic events, the group is thrust into a spiral of violence and mystery. As the survivors grapple with their losses, they must confront a chilling question: Can the last one standing unravel the truth behind the chaos before it’s too late?Tattoo Voodoo explores themes of identity, fate, and the deep, personal significance of the art we carry on our skin. It challenges readers to reflect on the stories their own tattoos tell and the legacies they leave behind.William F. Seeds began his writing journey with the release of his non-fiction book Get Into Investing! and has spent years crafting technical information in the info tech and manufacturing industries. A graduate of City University in his mid-forties, Mr. Seeds discovered a passion for storytelling, seamlessly blending fiction and non-fiction to captivate readers. A creative soul at heart, Mr. Seeds enjoys honing his design skills, writing, and brewing craft beer. Tattoo Voodoo: After The Ink Dries marks his first foray into the world of fiction, with many more novels planned.The idea for Tattoo Voodoo traces back to Mr. Seeds’ own experience with tattoos. While serving in the Navy, Mr. Seeds’ second tattoo—a rose with his then-girlfriend’s initials—was accompanied by the tattoo artist’s warning of “Tattoo Voodoo.” Though the relationship ended, the tattoo remains, serving as a powerful reminder of the past. This experience inspired Mr. Seeds to encourage his children to choose tattoos with deep personal meaning—a message that resonates throughout his novel. The book’s cover art, which took over two months to complete, reflects this philosophy and is destined to become Mr. Seeds’ next tattoo.Through Tattoo Voodoo, Mr. Seeds emphasizes the importance of choosing tattoos that hold personal significance. “Similar to many cultures throughout history, only mark your skin with beliefs and experiences that matter to you,” he advises. Tattoos are lifelong symbols of heritage, personal journeys, and values, and they should evoke pride and understanding—even as the ink fades with time.Learn more about William F. Seeds and his debut novel at www.willseeds.com . Tattoo Voodoo: After The Ink Dries is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers

William F. Seeds on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

