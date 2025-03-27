Shelved Domains Launches as Marketplace for Premium Domains from Indie Makers

Shelved Domains Homepage

New platform connects founders with quality domains under $500, offering alternative to expensive domain marketplaces.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the launch of Shelved Domains , the curated marketplace dedicated to connecting startup founders and indie makers with premium domain names priced under $500. The platform addresses a common frustration among entrepreneurs: finding quality domain names at reasonable prices without dealing with large-scale domain investors.Unlike traditional domain marketplaces where prices often reach thousands of dollars, Shelved Domains focuses exclusively on quality domains from fellow entrepreneurs that are priced for accessibility. The platform currently features over 80 hand-vetted domains across 24 categories including SaaS, E-Commerce, AI & Machine Learning, and Developer Tools."Most founders accumulate unused domain names for projects that never materialized," said Jared Rhizor, creator of Shelved Domains. "Instead of letting these quality domains sit unused and renewing year after year, we've created a marketplace where they can find new homes with other builders who will put them to good use."The platform offers a streamlined experience with several key differentiators:For Buyers:- All domains curated from actual founders and indie makers- Quality-focused selection with no keyword-stuffed domains- Fixed "Buy It Now" pricing under $500- Secure transactions through established providers like Sedo, Afternic, and PorkbunFor Sellers:- Free listing without additional fees or commissions- Domains remain listed on their existing marketplace platforms- Simple verification process requiring only proof of founder/maker status- Access to a targeted audience of potential buyersBy focusing on domains from actual entrepreneurs rather than professional domain investors, Shelved Domains offers names that were selected with real products in mind. Current offerings include distinctive one-word domains like calms.io and ratio.sh The site does not handle payments or transfers directly. Instead, it functions as a discovery platform, with all transactions processed through established domain marketplaces that provide escrow services and secure transfers."Domain hunting is a time-consuming process for most founders, and quality names at reasonable prices are increasingly difficult to find," added Rhizor. "We're creating a community-driven alternative that keeps great domains circulating among builders instead of sitting unused or being held by investors at inflated prices."Interested founders can browse available domains or list their own unused domains at https://shelved.domains

