Attorney General James Urges Jewish Communities to be Cautious of Discriminatory Practices Ahead of Passover

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert urging New Yorkers to be careful of potential discriminatory pricing practices at car washes in the days leading up to Passover and warning businesses that this practice is illegal. In previous years, there have been reports of car wash businesses in predominantly Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and the Hudson Valley raising prices for Jewish customers seeking cleaning services ahead of Passover. In the days leading up to Passover, many Jews clean their homes, cars, and other spaces to remove “chametz” (leavened products). According to reports provided to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), some companies have advertised “specials” for car washing services related to Passover, but instead, charged higher prices to Jewish customers and refused to provide the regular car wash prices. Under New York law, it is illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of religion.

“Taking advantage of someone’s religious observances and practices is offensive and unacceptable,” said Attorney General James. “As Passover approaches, I urge Jewish New Yorkers who feel that they may have been a victim of discriminatory price gouging to contact my office. My office has zero tolerance for any discrimination and anyone who engages in practices to unfairly raise prices on the Jewish community as they prepare for Passover will be held accountable. No New Yorker should be taken advantage of during a holiday season and forced to pay more for a service because of their religion.”

Attorney General James reminds consumers to be vigilant against price gouging on essential Passover goods and services, including:

Car washes: inflated prices specifically targeting Jewish customers;

Eggs and Kosher meat: unjustified price spikes on essential food items;

Matzah and Kosher-for-Passover products: significant price increases beyond normal market trends;

Cleaning services: excessive charges for pre-holiday home cleaning; and,

Travel and accommodations: unreasonable price hikes on rental cars, hotels, and Airbnb or other short-term rentals.

Anyone who is aware of businesses using discriminatory practices or believes that they were charged more for services because of their religion, race, or background is encouraged to file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755.