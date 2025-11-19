Attorney General James Calls on Federal Government to Reverse Naturalization Ceremony Cancellations

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today sent the below letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow following the administration’s abrupt decision to cancel naturalization ceremonies in several New York counties, including Broome, Onondaga, Rockland, Schenectady, Tompkins, Washington, and Westchester.

Dear Director Edlow:

I am writing with grave concern about U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ abrupt decision to cancel naturalization ceremonies in Broome, Onondaga, Rockland, Schenectady, Tompkins, Washington, and Westchester counties in New York State and to cease conducting these ceremonies going forward.

As you well know, and as reflected in the many meaningful ceremonies your agency has organized over many years, taking the oath of allegiance and becoming a United States citizen is a proud and significant moment for our newest citizens and their communities. An oath ceremony represents the culmination of a lengthy process and the beginning of a new chapter for those who achieve U.S. citizenship. For years, New Yorkers have celebrated this milestone with friends and family in their communities, at ceremonies that reflect the best of us as a Nation.

Hosting naturalization ceremonies within communities in New York has also been an important benefit to our residents, as it allows them to take the oath in an easily accessible place that has become their home and permits families and friends to participate without traveling long distances.

This sudden change has caused alarm and disappointment from a bipartisan group of county officials, local leaders, and community members. They received this news on short notice, without adequate explanation, and without any effort to address and resolve any obstacles. I ask that you reconsider, and work with our county leadership who will continue to play their part in organizing these important ceremonies.

Therefore, my office requests written responses to the following questions below within the next 15 days, on or before December 4, 2025:

Are naturalization ceremonies at these sites canceled permanently, or is this merely a short-term delay due to the recent government shutdown?

If these ceremonies were impacted by the government shutdown, can you describe the nature of the impacts by the shutdown; and whether those impacts have been resolved by the new federal government funding agreement?

What additional preparations is USCIS currently engaging in to ensure there is no delay with the processing of New Yorkers’ citizenship paperwork?

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Letitia James