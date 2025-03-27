Is School Really Out for the Summer? A Hilarious and Nostalgic Take on the Reality of Summer Break for Educators

Jim Sarto Is School Really Out For The Summer?

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer break—a time of relaxation, vacations, and freedom from the daily grind of school, right? Not for veteran high school principal Dr. Joey Strat. In Is School Really Out for the Summer?, Jim Sarto pulls back the curtain on what really happens when the final bell rings for the school year. This engaging and witty novel juxtaposes the chaotic reality of a high school principal’s summer with nostalgic memories of an idyllic childhood break, creating a perfect blend of humor, reflection, and satire.Dr. Joey Strat is just trying to enjoy his summer, but instead, he finds himself entangled in a whirlwind of student misbehavior, apathetic staff, out-of-touch parents, and administrative nightmares. Meanwhile, he reminisces about the summer of 1964, when his biggest concerns were baseball games, bike rides, and spending time with his lifelong friends and family. Readers will laugh, relate, and even reminisce about their own youthful summers as they follow Joey’s journey through past and present.Drawing from his own thirty-five-year career in education, Jim Sarto brings authenticity and sharp wit to Is School Really Out for the Summer? As a retired high school principal, consultant, and longtime educator, Sarto offers a unique and insightful perspective that educators, parents, and students alike will appreciate.He now works with the New Jersey Principal/Supervisor Association and serves as an educational consultant in the tri-state area. Beyond the world of education, he is a licensed pilot, an interpreter for the deaf, and a professional musician with over fifty years of experience. Sarto’s next book, How Did I Become A High School Band Director?!..... And WHY!?, is set for release next year.“Everyone has at least one book in them,” says Sarto. “With all the years in education and the ‘interesting’ things a teacher, administrator, and community sees, the book writes itself.”Key Takeaways for Readers:• School is never really ‘out’ for educators.• Nostalgia for simpler times provides a stark contrast to today’s fast-paced world.• There are always at least three sides to every story, especially in education.Is School Really Out for the Summer? is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information about Jim Sarto and his work, visit www.isschoolreallyout.com

