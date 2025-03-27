STN #s:

BL 125094 - Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125096 - Anti-A, B (Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125097 - Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125098 - Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125202 - Anti-E, (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125203 - Anti-e (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125204 - Anti-K (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125205 - Anti-c (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125206 - Anti-C (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125207 - Reagent Red Blood Cells

BL 125208 - Reagent Red Blood Cells for Use in Automated Systems

BL 125212 - Anti-Fya (Monoclonal)

BL 125213 - Anti-P1 (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125214 - Anti-s (Monoclonal)

BL 125216 - Anti-S (Monoclonal)

BL 125217 - Anti-Jkb (Monoclonal)

BL 125219 - Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125220 - Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125221 - Anti-A, B (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125222 - Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM)

BL 125223 - Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)

BL 125224 - Anti-M (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125225 - Anti-N (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125226 - Anti-C (Monoclonal)

BL 125227 - Anti-c (Monoclonal)

BL 125228 - Anti-E (Monoclonal)

BL 125229 - Anti-e (Monoclonal)

BL 125230 - Anti-K (Monoclonal)

BL 125231 - Anti-Jka (Monoclonal)

BL 125233 - Anti-Lea (Murine Monoclonal)

BL 125529 - Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125532 - Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

BL 125533 - Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend) (Formulated for Automated Testing) Proper Name: Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin reagents

STN# 125223 - Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend) Tradename: Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Anti-c

Blood Grouping Reagent and Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG,-C3d; Polyspecific IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+)

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Group ABO

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend

Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1)

Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1)

Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4)

Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal)

Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)

Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1)

Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2)

Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3)

Seraclone Anti-D (RH1)

Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend

Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1)

Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)

Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)

Seraclone Anti-c (RH4)

Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)

Seraclone Anti-e (RH5)

Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)

Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)

Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1) Manufacturer: Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Indication: The IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype is intended for the detection of D (RH1), C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), and e (RH5) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System

IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K is intended for the detection of C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5), and K (KEL1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.

IH-Card Anti-c is intended for the detection of the c (RH4) antigen on the human red blood cells using the IH-System

The IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+) is intended for the detection of A (ABO1), B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells and for the detection of immunoglobulins and complement on human red blood cells using the Direct Antiglobulin Test using the IH-System.

The IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B is intended for the performance of forward and reverse ABO grouping and D (RH1) antigen typing of human red blood samples using the IH-System.

The IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B is intended for the performance of forward and reverse ABO grouping and D (RH1) antigen typing of human red blood samples using the IH-System.

The IH-Card Group ABO is intended for the detection of A (ABO1) and B (ABO2) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.

The IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf is intended for the detection of A (ABO1) and B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.

The IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf is intended for the detection of A (ABO1), B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.

IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend is intended to be used with the IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG to detect the D (RH1) antigen on human red blood cells, including weak D and partial D (DVI) by the indirect antiglobulin test using the IH-System. STN# 125223

Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1) is indicated For the determination of the Fya (FY1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1) is indicated for the determination of the P1 (P1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4) is indicated for the determination of the s (MNS4) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal) is indicated for the determination of the S (MNS3) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)For the determination of the Kidd antigens Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) For the determination of the D (RH1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend For the determination of the D (RH1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test. Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend is suitable for indirect antiglobulin testing. BL 125223

Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1) For the determination of the M (MNS1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)For the determination of the N (MNS2) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-c (RH4) For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-e (RH5) For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)For the determination of the Kell (KEL1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)For the determination of the Kidd antigens Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) of red blood cells using the tube test.

Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1) For the determination of the Lea (LE1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 03/27/2025



