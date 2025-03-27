STN #s:
BL 125094 - Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125096 - Anti-A, B (Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125097 - Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125098 - Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125202 - Anti-E, (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125203 - Anti-e (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125204 - Anti-K (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125205 - Anti-c (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125206 - Anti-C (Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125207 - Reagent Red Blood Cells
BL 125208 - Reagent Red Blood Cells for Use in Automated Systems
BL 125212 - Anti-Fya (Monoclonal)
BL 125213 - Anti-P1 (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125214 - Anti-s (Monoclonal)
BL 125216 - Anti-S (Monoclonal)
BL 125217 - Anti-Jkb (Monoclonal)
BL 125219 - Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125220 - Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125221 - Anti-A, B (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125222 - Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM)
BL 125223 - Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)
BL 125224 - Anti-M (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125225 - Anti-N (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125226 - Anti-C (Monoclonal)
BL 125227 - Anti-c (Monoclonal)
BL 125228 - Anti-E (Monoclonal)
BL 125229 - Anti-e (Monoclonal)
BL 125230 - Anti-K (Monoclonal)
BL 125231 - Anti-Jka (Monoclonal)
BL 125233 - Anti-Lea (Murine Monoclonal)
BL 125529 - Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125532 - Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
BL 125533 - Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
Proper Name:
- Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin reagents
- STN# 125223 - Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)
Tradename:
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Anti-c
- Blood Grouping Reagent and Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG,-C3d; Polyspecific IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+)
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Group ABO
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf
- Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend
- Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1)
- Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1)
- Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4)
- Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal)
- Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)
- Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1)
- Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2)
- Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3)
- Seraclone Anti-D (RH1)
- Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend
- Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1)
- Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)
- Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)
- Seraclone Anti-c (RH4)
- Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)
- Seraclone Anti-e (RH5)
- Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)
- Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)
- Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1)
Manufacturer: Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Indication:
- The IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype is intended for the detection of D (RH1), C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), and e (RH5) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System
- IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K is intended for the detection of C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5), and K (KEL1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.
- IH-Card Anti-c is intended for the detection of the c (RH4) antigen on the human red blood cells using the IH-System
- The IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+) is intended for the detection of A (ABO1), B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells and for the detection of immunoglobulins and complement on human red blood cells using the Direct Antiglobulin Test using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+) is intended for the detection of A (ABO1), B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells and for the detection of immunoglobulins and complement on human red blood cells using the Direct Antiglobulin Test using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B is intended for the performance of forward and reverse ABO grouping and D (RH1) antigen typing of human red blood samples using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B is intended for the performance of forward and reverse ABO grouping and D (RH1) antigen typing of human red blood samples using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card Group ABO is intended for the detection of A (ABO1) and B (ABO2) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf is intended for the detection of A (ABO1) and B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.
- The IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf is intended for the detection of A (ABO1), B (ABO2) and D (RH1) antigens on human red blood cells using the IH-System.
- IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend is intended to be used with the IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG to detect the D (RH1) antigen on human red blood cells, including weak D and partial D (DVI) by the indirect antiglobulin test using the IH-System. STN# 125223
- Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1) is indicated For the determination of the Fya (FY1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1) is indicated for the determination of the P1 (P1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4) is indicated for the determination of the s (MNS4) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal) is indicated for the determination of the S (MNS3) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)For the determination of the Kidd antigens Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3) For the determination of the A (ABO1), B (ABO2), A,B (ABO3) antigens of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) For the determination of the D (RH1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend For the determination of the D (RH1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test. Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend is suitable for indirect antiglobulin testing. BL 125223
- Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1) For the determination of the M (MNS1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)For the determination of the N (MNS2) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-c (RH4) For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-e (RH5) For the determination of the Rhesus antigens C (RH2), E (RH3), c (RH4), e (RH5) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)For the determination of the Kell (KEL1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)For the determination of the Kidd antigens Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) of red blood cells using the tube test.
- Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1) For the determination of the Lea (LE1) antigen of red blood cells using the tube test